There are Dead Heads and there are Bread Heads. Greg Wade happens to be both.
The New Berlin native and James Beard Award-winning baker at Publican Quality Bread in Chicago references two of his great loves on the cover of his cookbook, “Bread Head,” written with Rachel Holtzman and published by W.W. Norton last fall.
The jam band theme rambles its way through Wade’s book, from a cover that evokes the Grateful Dead’s lightning-split skull logo to chapter titles like “Fire On the Mountain” (cooking over live fire) and “Friends of the Devil” (stollen, bacon-rye cheese rolls, cornmeal Danishes). “Like A Road Leading Home” starts with the familiar stuff, like banana bread and chocolate chip cookies, before diving into naturally leavened sourdough and baking with whole grains.
Wade planned to spend the day with Madison College culinary students on Tuesday, Jan. 24, before giving a public sourdough demonstration hosted by Kyle Cherek that evening at 5 p.m. Find tickets via Eventbrite.
Wade spoke with the Cap Times recently about the purpose behind bread making, some favorite alternative grains and sweeteners, and what he wants culinary students to know.
Your book opens with you standing in an Illinois wheat field. Why was it important for you to start there?
I really feel like everything starts in the field. For good bread, it starts with the soil, it starts with the plant. It’s a moment of reaffirming what I want to do, and why I want to do it ... to give me a purpose behind the bread making. We’re supporting this farm system. It’s a drive, rather than just 'I like making bread.'
Bakers who work with local and heritage grains often talk about the problem of variability. How do you approach this?
That’s actually really easy. Well — it’s complicated, but it’s easy. I helped form a group called the Artisan Grain Collaborative, a group in the Midwest focused on regenerative agriculture, small grain farming and support throughout the whole grain value chain.
What a large mill does is they’ve got a testing facility to create a consistent flour blend, which is why you see less variability with a King Arthur Flour than a Halee Wepking flour (from Meadowlark Organics). Each lot of flour gets a certificate of analysis. This is made available to bakers like myself and it’s a blueprint for the flour. It’ll say, “this flour will absorb this much water, give you this elasticity.”
In the Midwest, that was largely unavailable for small farmers. So we got grant funding, and we built it. That now exists at the University of Illinois Extension. Grain farmers send their grain to the facility and get this certificate of analysis.
So now, instead of saying 'make the dough with this texture,' which is very subjective, I’m able to take the science and say, 'add exactly this much water.' And I know it’s going to be the right texture.
We built a system to be able to accommodate the variability. We’re able to support a local food system. The grain is more delicious, more nutritious, and just better. Those virtues far outweigh me having to do some simple math from time to time.
In the book, you say that “the bread you bake is something that you (and the grain) have to agree upon.” Can you talk about that?
I’ve started doing pottery, and it’s like when you’re first starting out and you’ve got the clay on the wheel. You’re like, 'I’m going to make a cup,' and then something happens, and you’re like, 'I guess this clay didn’t want to be a cup.'
It’s kind of the same thing with bread. You can’t force it into being or doing something it doesn’t want to be. We need to use the right flour for the right product. You wouldn’t use a soft pastry wheat to make bread. You don’t want to use a high protein flour to make biscuits.
You encourage people to experiment with alternate grains and sweeteners. Pitch us on some favorites?
I love using heritage cornmeal in a Danish because the cornmeal itself is really rich and buttery. If we’re using sorghum flour in something, sorghum syrup will often make sense. It’s got this dusty barnyard thing going on, in a way that’s different from molasses. Buckwheat honey is super funky, and actually complements buckwheat really well.
When you speak with culinary students, what do you hope they remember?
It actually has nothing to do with breadmaking, but I hope they understand that they’re responsible for their own engagement in their own life.
When I say it aloud, it makes a lot of sense. But I’ve done a lot of classes for culinary schools, and so many people that I’ve met, they’re just kind of floating. I’ll ask them, 'Are you staging (interning) anywhere? What are you going to do with your life after this?' And they’ve got nothing to say about any of it.
Something that I always try to show is like, 'Look, if you are passionate and dedicated and hardworking, you can accomplish really whatever you want.' The takeaway is just to apply yourself.
Pick something that interests you, engages you, and be proud of that. I’m going to show that through bread.