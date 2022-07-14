A new brewpub has opened on Park Street in the former location of Rockhound Brewing Co.
July 1 marked the grand opening for The Borough Beer Co. & Kitchen, 444 S. Park St., owned by Gaston Solis. There are also several partners, including the building owner, who work in the background. Solis declined to name them.
“It’s been exciting,” Solis said. “I can’t believe it’s been open a couple weeks already.”
Solis and his team redesigned the former Rockhound space with a full paint job, Solis said, “pulled down a pillar to open up the space” and installed suspended shelves for high-end whiskeys above the bar. They named it “Borough” inspired by a partner’s trip to New York and “Madison’s great neighborhoods.”
Borough’s opening hours include lunch and dinner six days a week. The restaurant, which seats 130 inside and about 20 on an outside patio, is closed on Mondays.
The menu, overseen by chef Artemio Mariscal, features classic tavern-style apps — chicken wings, cheese curds, onion rings, “poutine fries,” Bavarian-style pretzels and mustard — along with contemporary standards, like Brussels sprouts with candied bacon, fried cauliflower, fish tacos and kale salad.
Solis hopes to capture the nearby hospital crowd at lunch. Lunchtime mains include burgers with flourishes like miso maple bacon, a “Nashville hot chicken” club sandwich and a grilled cheese with peach butter. And at dinner, there’s shepherd’s pie, fish fry and short ribs on polenta.
“I think you look at the menu and it speaks to my background,” said Solis, who previously worked for three and a half years at the Edgewater Hotel. Before that, he worked nearly 10 years for Brocach on Monroe Street and on the Capitol Square.
“There’s a little bit of that Brocach theme,” Solis said. “We have a good variety on the menu that speaks to the families in the neighborhood. You can get whatever you like, it’s not too limited.”
Bar time runs Tuesday-Thursday until 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday until midnight. For snacks, there are bar nuts and meat/cheese/veggie boards, as well as pork cracklins (“spice tossed crispy fried pork rinds, caramelized onion aioli”).
For now, Borough is brewing offsite at Delta Beer Lab with the help of Tim “Pio” Piotrowski. Three Borough beers will be on tap year-round: a Czech pilsner, a New England-style hazy IPA and a pale ale called The Drake, after the building where the restaurant is located.
Bourough is also doing brunch Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., which adds scrambles, benedicts, lox and bagels to some of the lunch/dinner staples.
For now, Borough takes walk-ins only, no reservations. Solis is seeing “where the trends are going” and already getting a lot of local foot traffic.
Rockhound used to have regular trivia, and so did Solis’s previous employer, Brocach. Will Borough bring group games in too?
“Once we stabilize, we may introduce that for sure,” he said.