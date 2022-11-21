What do I miss the most about Boston? I might say it’s the breeze coming off of the ocean on a humid summer evening, but that’s not quite the truth.
It’s actually the wall of fatty aromas, melted cheese and fresh baked bread at the neighborhood sub and roast beef shops riding shotgun on those muggy nights that hits that nostalgia nerve. These delicacies are at the top of my list every time I go east. In my 13 years living on the Isthmus, I haven’t been able to find the perfect reproduction.
Until now.
Situated across from Monona Grove High School in the old Rossi’s, North Shore Pizza and Subs resembles the sights, smells and comforts of corner shops that checker the neighborhoods north of Boston somewhere between Revere and Gloucester (say it with me: Ree-VEE-ah and GLAW-stah).
The appeal of a sub shop
A sub shop in that particular neck of New England is like the neighborhood bar in Wisconsin: Meeting place. Hangout. Home away from home. North Shore expresses this theme with a basic ordering counter and scattered booths with hard benches that make the place feel roomy, complete with a mural of the Boston skyline at night.
Dennis Laubner, who co-owns the joint with his wife Savannah, grew up in Haverhill (HAY-vril), himself, just a short jaunt from Boston.
“Every neighborhood had their own sandwich spot. Laid back, friendly atmosphere,” he recalled of his own Haverhill hangouts. He liked being in that milieu so much, he worked in them for 15 years before opening North Shore. “You can come in in a suit. You can come in in sweatpants. You know what I mean?” I did know what he meant.
The clientele at North Shore was something my partner immediately noticed, 4-year-old in tow.
“The people are different here, like this place doesn’t exist in our neighborhood,” she observed of a restaurant that’s less than three miles from where we live.
Cespite being a short bike ride from, say, the Harmony Bar & Grill, North Shore feels different. Maybe not “1,000 miles east on I-90, then a few exits up 495” different, but distinct enough. Here, customers comprise a mix of families looking for an easy lunch or dinner without pretension or price tag, blue collar workers and young teenagers.
The video games in the adjacent room are still there, too, Cruisin’ World and all.
Be spontaneous
For Wisconsinites who might bring a healthy Midwest suspicion to an eatery with roots across the country, a few things probably need explaining.
First, let’s talk about North Shore Beef ($7.49-$9.99). This is no Chicago-style Italian beef. A toasted bun hugs slightly warmed, paper-thin rare roast beef that melts in your mouth. This is topped with a slice of American cheese, a little bit of mayo, and James River BBQ sauce brought in for this sole purpose.
I’m willing to bet, even if you’ve never been to the original Kelly’s at Revere Beach for the “3 Way,” as it’s called, it still might taste just like home to you.
The pizza features a hand tossed dough Laubner makes every morning, a detail that sometimes feels like an afterthought at other area pizzerias. Yes, there are some standard pies. But as with all things on the menu, diners are encouraged to be spontaneous. In the mood for sausage and onion on your pizza? Order sausage and onion.
The same goes for the subs: At some Madison chains, sandwiches come by the number. Often, toppings are already chosen for you. At North Shore, this is not the case. Indeed, if you order an Italian sub, in Laubner’s words, “right now it comes with meat, cheese and bread. The rest is up to you.”
“It makes sense in my head, you know? Instead of getting it how it comes, get it how you want it,” Laubner said.
On second thought, perhaps the thing I miss the most about home is the idea that anything is possible, even in the form of a meatball sub being devoured by a child. She is making her own memories of food and family near the breezy beaches of Monona, Wisconsin.