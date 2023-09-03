On a recent Friday, the Stoughton Wellness and Athletic Center, a large hall in Stoughton, is empty among the vending machines and hanging TV sets. The indoor mall south of Madison is home to several clinics and a gym, but on this day it was dead quiet.
That changes inside Stack Kitchen Stoughton, a shared commercial kitchen where several people are busy cooking. Among them is Ben Anderson, owner and bagel maker at Barrett’s Bagels, a four-month-old bagel business that vends each Sunday at the Monroe Street Farmers’ Market.
Dressed in shorts, a T-shirt, a cap and an apron, Anderson paces back and forth, simultaneously working on several different phases of bagel preparation.
He made the dough the day before in a large industrial mixer — five minutes on, five off. The dough then sat in the cooler for 24 hours, which slowed down the fermentation almost completely, allowing for the flavor to deepen and for a crust to form on the outside of the bagels.
Now, he measures and mixes a new batch of dough at one station. In another area, he grabs big blobs of dough which he then rolls into long snake-like threads. These he cuts into four-ounce pieces, each weighed to be precise, then rolls each piece around his hand to make the bagel shape. He puts bagel rounds into large pans and slides them into a cooler.
Anderson boils his bagels for one minute in a mix of water, malt, sugar and a little baking soda, which gives each bagel a darkish brown sheen. Boiling is the big differentiation between bagels and bread, Anderson said. It gelatinizes the crust, which makes it different from the crackling crunchy crust of an artisan bread, for example.
A traditional dough
Barrett’s Bagels dough is pretty traditional, Anderson said: flour, water, salt, yeast, a little malt and brown sugar. The flour is local from Meadowlark Community Mill in Ridgeway, which uses organic and stone-milled wheat primarily from Wisconsin farmers as well as from other parts of the Midwest.
It is “somewhere between a whole wheat and a white flour,” Anderson said. Known as "bolted," it is “sifted like white flour but not quite as finely.”
Some of Anderson’s customers come from the East Coast and are very picky about their bagels, but “they like mine,” he said. One person was offended that the blueberry bagel “wasn’t traditional,” he added.
Anderson sells plain and flavored bagels and cream cheese at the Monroe Street Farmers’ Market on Sundays, available for preorder. On this Friday, he’d made bagels with tomatoes on them, among others.
“These will also offend some people,” he predicted. But most weeks he sells out the 500 bagels he has baked.
Other flavors include cinnamon, poppy seed, sesame seed, rosemary, black pepper and parmesan. He also offers, on rotation, roasted garlic, blueberry, tomato, salted onion, jalapeño cheddar, blueberry and “pizza” (Italian herb, parmesan and fresh tomato).
He usually runs a special for two weeks before rotating. “I try to keep it interesting,” he said.
The bagels ($12/ half a dozen, one for $3) are soft, chewy and pleasant-tasting, with a tinge of sweetness. They are good right from the bag, as well as toasted or warmed up for 12 seconds in the microwave. They are still good a week later if kept in the refrigerator. The “everything” mix, available every week, is made up mostly of sesame and poppy seeds, which makes them milder-tasting than other brands.
Anderson also sells cream cheese ($6/ 6 ounces), made by him out of Philadelphia cream cheese, sour cream and seltzer water. It is very white, fluffy, light and rich-tasting.
Many bakeries, not many bagels
Anderson worked in Madison Sourdough and Batch Bakehouse on Madison’s east side. He took three years off of baking to teach middle school and farm in summer, then worked in the kitchen of the Willy Street Co-op. His most recent job was Sprouting Acres Organic Farm in Cambridge.
Then, this past winter, Anderson and his wife had a baby. With his wife working and childcare costs soaring, it made sense for him to be the stay-at-home parent. With the help of his parents, who watch the baby on Fridays, he began making bagels commercially in May of this year.
Why bagels?
“There are many bakeries here but just a few bagel makers,” said Anderson, who was born in Madison and has lived here his entire life. “People are always looking for good bagels. I eat bagels, so I decided to bake them.”
Anderson wants to keep the business small. He’s not sure about a storefront — “I love the baking side, not so much the managing,” he said.
For now, he does events and pop-ups, caters some at Epic Systems in Verona, and makes bagel sandwiches for festivals like Orton Park. He keeps sandwiches simple, with smoked salmon and bacon, tomatoes and basil from his own garden, and bacon from Cedar Road Meats. He sources mozzarella from Crave Brothers in Waterloo and eggs from another market vendor, Bryant Family Farms. All sandwiches are made to order and cost $6-$9.
Why did he choose Barrett’s Bagels and not Anderson’s? Simple: “It is my middle name,” Anderson said. It’s also “my mom’s maiden name, and my seven month old son’s name.”