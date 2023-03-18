On Madison’s southwest side, suburban Verona has become a hub for Mexican food. With this series, we’re introducing the latest restaurants to open there, serving familiar favorites like tacos and tamales as well as regional dishes drawn from family recipes.
The first in this series was Taqueria Los Atlantes at 300 S. Main St. This week, follow Salvador Tecpoyotl-Daniel as he brings recipes from outside Puebla to his family-run restaurant, AzTec Taqueria on Keenan Court.
AzTec Taqueria
Opened: May 5, 2022
Owner: Salvador Tecpoyotl-Daniel
Origins: Puebla, Mexico
For AzTec Taqueria owner Salvador Tecpoyotl-Daniel, opening a restaurant in Verona last May symbolized his family’s journey and resilience.
“Every dish tells a story of our history, culture and adversity — it’s more than just food,” he said. “A lot has happened to get us here.”
Tecpoyotl-Daniel’s parents migrated to Fresno, California in the early ‘90s, where they worked for 15 years harvesting grapes for raisins. In 2004, they moved Salvador and his three brothers 2,000 miles east to the Dairy State where some family members lived, in search of better opportunities.
It was November 2004, and Salvador was 17. He remembers being miserable at the sudden switch from the warmth to a cold climate. He completed his last semester of high school in Madison, but as an immigrant he felt college was out of reach. He started working in the restaurant industry.
Over nearly 20 years, Tecpoyotl-Daniel went from busboy and dishwasher to serving and bartending, and eventually management and leadership roles. He gained corporate experience in customer service, budgeting and finances, and finally decided he had enough skills to be a business owner.
Last March, Tecpoyotl-Daniel officially became a U.S. citizen. He still remains very much connected to his home in Mexico, a small rural colony just outside of the city of Puebla, where there are gravel roads and no electricity. There, he said, he shared a “brick shack” with his brothers, parents and grandparents.
Both of Tecpoyotl-Daniel’s parents now work for him full-time at his restaurant, located at 160 Keenan Court.
“My mom and dad are the ones behind all the recipes,” he said. “Their hands cut, marinate, and cook everything. It’s very traditional. It’s like if they were cooking for a special occasion or get together with our family in Mexico.”
Recipes straight from Puebla
To create the menu at AzTec Taqueria, Tecpoyotl-Daniel has traveled back to Mexico three times to collect recipes. One of Tecpoyotl-Daniel’s favorite memories of growing up in Mexico was the tortillas his grandma and mom used to make out of a white corn, which were molded and pressed on an antique wooden device.
“I thought it would be cool to replicate that in the States, even thoughI it’s labor intensive,” he said. “I wanted the foundation of our tacos to be special. I didn’t want to settle for precooked tortillas with preservatives and artificial ingredients.”
From molding to pressing then cooking on the flat top grill, each tortilla takes around a minute and a half to make on a traditional Mexican press.
Tecpoyotl-Daniel calls his food as “traditional as possible” and says he doesn’t use the word “authentic” because everyone has their own idea of authentic. He makes four salsas, a pico de gallo (“fresh, colorful, vibrant”), tomatillo and serrano-based salsa verde, an “azteca” salsa based with fresh avocados, and smoky roja, made with guajillo and puya chiles smoked in house.
“If your salsa is not up to par your place won’t make it in Mexico. That is why it’s one of my three pillars,” Tecpoyotl-Daniel said. “In any part of Mexico the tacos mostly come the same way, with explosively juicy meats, cilantro, onions and lime. The salsas are what separate the spots down there.”
A rich adobo “secret sauce” is the basis of the marinades for all of the meats — and the tofu too — and tofu at AzTec Taqueria. The chicken (pollo), grilled to order, is a popular choice to showcase that marinade. He marinates carne asada with citrus and peppers, and shreds beef for birria after slow cooking chuck roast for six to eight hours.
The most premium meat on the menu is cow’s tongue (lengua), which Tecpoyotl-Daniel calls the “most tender meat in the world.”
“It’s like eating butter,” he said, and he wants to spread the word. Locally, “people can be conservative about what they eat. They get stuck on it being tongue and get grossed out.
“But as word about its taste started spreading around, it became one of our top three selling meats. People who have tried it now order nothing else.”
Already Tecpoyotl-Daniel has had to remove some items from the menu, including a mole poblano that, while it sold well, took two people and a whole day to make. Enchiladas, another time-consuming dish, are now a special. This autumn, he intends to add a squid taco and a deep fried fish taco to the menu.
A portable taco bar
The restaurant just recently got approved for a liquor license, and will soon offer margaritas. Until then, diners pair their meals with aguas frescas, either cucumber lime and pineapple mango. These are “actual juice, pure and fresh,” Tecpoyotl-Daniel said.
“It brings Mexicans back to memories of having mom squeeze and make it at home,” he said.
The restaurant’s most popular homemade drink is horchata, made with sweetened rice or nut milk. “Horchata is king here,” Tecpoyotl-Daniel said. He is planning to introduce strawberry horchata as a limited-time summer flavor.
Last September, the restaurant has expanded its reach with the launch of a catering business. Tecpoyotl-Daniel brings a taco bar to corporate lunches and weddings, and has invested in an entire second set of commercial grade cooking equipment that is transportable. This allows him to set up a kitchen and cook on-site at events.
Tecpoyotl-Daniel plans to expand in 2025 with a second restaurant location. But that’s not how he measures success.
“As we approach the end of a very successful first year, I think the biggest accomplishment has been giving back to the community and being a resource to people who don’t have a voice, especially in Hispanic neighborhoods,” Tecpoyotl-Daniel said.