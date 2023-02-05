Meggan O’Brien, co-owner of the Kozy Nuk Cafe in Cottage Grove, looks over the café’s menu with pride.
“You wouldn’t expect to have street tacos at a strip-mall diner,” she said with a laugh.
Diners stroll past a painting of pancakes in the window of Kozy Nuk, an intimate space that opened near downtown Cottage Grove in September 2022. The décor is homey, with wood paneling, comfy love seats and simple linoleum tables. A small lunch counter opens to an open kitchen, out of which wafts the sound of Spanish language radio.
Lunch is winding down when O’Brien’s partner in work and in play, Adan (Ah-DAHN) Reyes, emerges from the back and snugs himself into the booth with her.
“They’re coming tomorrow with their cameras,” she smirks. “You better wear your cute chef pants.”
Reyes immigrated to the U.S. with his family from Mexico when he was 13 and learned to cook from his mother, then picked up a gig washing dishes. Eventually, Reyes landed at the Koffee Kup in Stoughton, where he cooked for over a decade before meeting O’Brien there.
“You realize right away who has passion and pride in the work that they do and who doesn't,” O’Brien said. “You can just tell he loves what he does.”
O’Brien spotted a “for sale” notice on Facebook in summer of 2022, and said to Reyes: let’s do it. Six months after Kozy Nuk debuted, the rush of opening a restaurant (“there are big girl bills,” O’Brien said) has given way to the ease of routine.
Diner staples
Every morning, the couple arrives at Kozy Nuk at around 6 a.m. to write the specials on the wall, including soups and sauces made onsite by Adan’s brother and kitchen partner, Joel Reyes.
The menu consists of variations on diner staples, like a cinnamon roll ($4) with homemade frosting and Oreo chocolate blast French toast ($8.99). Street tacos ($10.99) are a lunchtime essential that include Joel’s hot-but-not-too-hot salsa.
The Reyes Skillet ($12.99) is a delicate mix of steak, vegetables and eggs combined with pepper jack cheese laid gently on a bed of hash browns. It seems like the kind of dish that is hard to mess up and even harder to perfect, but the Reyes brothers get it just right.
“When we put it together the flavors and the colors represent Mexico,” Adan Reyes said. “I like the way it looks. Red, white and green.”
O’Brien sees Kozy Nuk as a place where clientele, many who are on a first name basis with staff, can hop from table to table in a blend of conversation.
“I want to surround myself in comfortable spaces as much as possible, so it's fun to work to create that environment,” she said.
Before Kozy Nuk opened, the space was Sonny’s Café, owned by Sam Kososki. He often pops in to drop off some eggs, make himself a cup of tea and tell a story or two. At Kozy Nuk, whether a regular or a first-time visitor, you’re part of the family either way.