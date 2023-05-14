The Capsaicin Times is all about the adventure and potential pain of seeking out the spiciest restaurant foods in the Madison area — the spicier, the better.
My M.O. is to instruct waitstaff to bring dishes out “as spicy hot as you can make it.” For this installment, I decided to visit the Chinese restaurant Ichiban Sichuan.
When going for Chinese cuisine, meals originating from the Sichuan region of China stand out from the others for the flaming red peppers and mouth-numbing little Sichuan peppercorns infused into various meat and vegetable wok-seared delights. This flavor profile is called “mala,” and it’s both numbing and hot.
Fun fact: Sichuan actually isn’t a peppercorn at all, but part of a plant from the genus Zanthoxylum that gets its signature tongue tingle from a molecule called hydroxy-alpha-sanshool. Mala is an instant love or hate sensation, and with me it’s love all the way.
‘Spicy food is our specialty’
Ichiban has been synonymous with Sichuan fare in Madison ever since its opening in 2011 on a section of Park Street liberally dotted with international restaurants (Orient House, Sunny Pho, La Hacienda, Edo Japanese). Ichiban’s exceedingly long list of menu items feature some fiery delights, and it was my aim to partake in a good sampling of these along with my cousin Rahul, a fellow heat-seeker.
During our visit, Ichiban’s owner Wendy Deng assured me, “Sichuan food is known for its spice and numbness, so spicy food is our specialty.” Those words were music to my ears. I gave the waitresses instructions about making the food as spicy as possible, with extra chilies and also chili-infused oil, or “la jiao,” as an accompaniment.
We ordered three Sichuan classics. Steaming platters of pickled pepper chicken ($14.95), spicy string beans ($11.95), and vegetarian mapo tofu ($11.95) soon came out, with white rice and a sizable bowl of la jiaoon the side.
They were all tasty entrees. I had never had pickled pepper chicken before, on my visit to China’s Sichuan region itself or anywhere else. I found the salty, sauteed, diced meat dish delicious as I enjoyed the combination of heat and sourness, akin to a kicked-up pickled jalapeno flavor.
String beans are among my favorite vegetables, and Ichiban blistered them just right with high heat, flash-fried in the wok with plenty of garlic and dried red chilis in a way I have repeatedly struggled to perfectly emulate at home.
The tofu was silky-soft, swimming in a red sauce. It had a very comforting and smooth mouthfeel, especially when still warm. Overall the dishes were definitely mala, but less spicy than I would have liked, at about 6/10 on the heat scale — if 1/10 was orange marmalade chicken at any Panda Express and 10/10 was more pain than pleasure.
However, ours was a refreshing meal at a restaurant that is worth visiting whether you are a heat-seeker or not, with a Chinese-American menu far from anything resembling spicy Sichuan readily available too.
And Lake Wingra is just a short hop away if you are looking for a scenic springtime walk in the park after a hearty lunch or dinner, as we did afterwards.