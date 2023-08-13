The Capsaicin Times’ reason for being is to search out and devour the spiciest restaurant foods available in the Madison area and to honestly chronicle those experiences whether pleasurable, painful, or both.
Typically I focus on local small businesses for this series. However, an intriguing and fast-growing international chain called Dave’s Hot Chicken popped into the Madison market, promising extremely fiery offerings. Dave’s Hot Chicken opened its first location next to East Towne Mall in January, adding a second location six months later at Gammon and Mineral Point roads.
Dave’s Hot Chicken traces its roots to Prince’s Hot Chicken in Nashville, where the city’s Black community had a strong tradition of fiery chicken for nearly 70 years before it became an international craze.
What’s now often referred to as “Nashville” hot chicken is defined not only by heat, but a panoply of other flavor sensations that incorporate sweet, salty, fatty, aromatic, and umami. The chicken’s brilliant red hue sends a signal to your eyes before striking the tongue in a blaze of glory.
These chicken tenders come with a waiver
Having already fallen in love with hot chicken in between country music shows in Nashville itself, I head over to the Dave’s Hot Chicken branch on the east side of Madison for lunch with my college intern Pranab.
Dave’s Hot Chicken has meticulously calibrated their offerings, with a menu featuring either fried chicken sandwiches or fingers at seven distinct levels of spice ranging from no heat all the way up to the max level of heat: Reaper. Yes, an extract of the Carolina Reaper itself was on offer.
Those of us who are daring and perhaps even stupid heat-seekers in our cuisine choices know which menu key words catch the eye. Among those that pique our interest are the very hottest chili pepper varieties in the world — names like bhut jolokia, also known as ghost pepper, and the Trinidad Moruga scorpion, native to Trinidad and Tobago. The Carolina Reaper was bred by an American to be the world’s hottest pepper.
All of these have been cultivated with care primarily for their dangerous levels of heat, which can harm human beings up and down the digestive tract — while simultaneously taking the consumer to undiscovered levels of ecstasy. Such is the dichotomy of the heat-seeking life.
So yes, I had to try the Reaper. I felt deep trepidation beforehand. My anxiety spiked further when I was asked to sign a waiver at the counter before the chicken fingers came out, indemnifying the restaurant from any mental or physical harm for those who dared.
I never waver because of a waiver. This seemed to shock the server (“There’s something wrong with you!”). My less adventurous college intern opted for the chicken fingers two levels of spice down, known simply as “Hot.” Dave’s offers a range of four milder options, from no spice to medium.
My meal came out steaming hot on a tray, consisting of two fried chicken fingers doused in a beautiful, bright red powder that stung my nose from several feet away. It came with a slice of bread, several pickle slices and a small cup of Dave’s Hot Chicken proprietary pink dipping sauce. Meals at Dave’s cost $11.99-$13.99; sides, like mac and cheese ($3.49) and slaw ($3.49) are streamlined.
Advanced spice lovers, take note
Back at our table, the first bite took me straight to that rare promised land: delicious flavor, substantial pain in the mouth and throat, enough heat on the temperature scale to enhance the pain a bit further, and supreme pleasure.
Within two bites, I knew that this was one of my favorite spice challenges ever. On the third bite I knew the large two chicken finger meal would be doable, if I could tolerate the stinging pain that would linger for a few hours.
Overall, the bright red chicken fingers registered a 9/10 on my personal heat scale. They just toed the line close to unbearable, which is a sweet spot. My college intern enjoyed his “Hot” level fingers, which were an order of magnitude less spicy but equally delicious for those out there just looking to get their toes wet.
In conclusion, the Reaper is a wonderful spice challenge for the intermediate to advanced level heat-seeker. If that’s you, don’t fear the Reaper! It was neither too bland, like most of my quests, nor too much to handle without the benefit of flavor as regretfully happened to me here.
Dave’s Hot Chicken Reaper offering, its 7th and highest gate of spice, presents in my estimation the Goldilocks of heat challenges: just right.