Aztec Taqueria is a lively Verona oasis serving up homestyle Mexican cooking with a street food twist.
The blend represents owner Sal Tecpoyotl’s ambition to innovate the Mexican fast-casual concept while remaining true to fresh ingredients and honest cooking.
“It’s not like we’ve got a bunch of scientists back there trying to figure out something,” Tecpoyotl said. “It’s simple — we just make everything from scratch.”
When Tecpoyotl opened AzTec on May 5, he wanted to become known for three things: tortillas, meats and salsas.
His corn tortillas are made in-house using a family recipe, and like snowflakes, no two are the same. Each is molded by hand and pressed to order, resulting in a sturdier, tastier taco.
“I’ve had people that are visiting from Mexico and then they come and eat here and they’re like, ‘this reminds me of back home,’” Tecpoyotl said.
Handmade tortillas are the perfect base for AzTec’s marinated meats, which go far beyond the basics most diners are familiar with.
The star item is quesabirria, listed as the “queso taco” ($4.50) on Aztec’s menu. A crossover between a taco and a quesadilla, the queso taco is stuffed with slow-cooked birria and premium Oaxacan cheese before being coated in leftover birria residue. Cilantro, onion and lime top it off along with consommé for dipping.
Tecpoyotl got his recipe from Tijuana, where quesabirria was first created. The dish has since exploded in popularity on social media thanks to its iconic reddish hue.
AzTec also offers vegetarian options like their Adobo Tofu taco ($3.25), which is slow-cooked in aromatic adobo sauce for a tender texture easily mistaken for chicken. The taco is so popular that tofu is AzTec’s third-best-selling protein.
“It’s got all those traditional ingredients, but at the same time, when have you gone into a Mexican restaurant and seen tofu on the menu?,” Tecpoyotl asked.
For the more adventurous, there’s lengua, or cow tongue, tacos ($3.50) that Tecpoyotl calls the “most tender meat in the world.” He encourages everyone to try the unique cut of meat despite their preconceptions.
Finally, AzTec’s tacos come with up to four different varieties of salsas ranging from a mild pico de gallo to the signature smoky Azteca. Each salsa undergoes a rigorous three-day cleaning, cooking and blending process to ensure perfection.
Man with a plan
When Tecpoyotl’s family immigrated to the United States and became field workers in the 1990s, restaurant ownership was an unfathomable prospect.
“In California, you had 110-degree weather and then worked 14 to 16 hours a day with no breaks,” Tecpoyotl recalled. “It’s the closest thing you can get to slavery.”
After hearing about restaurant work opportunities from a friend, Tecpoyotl moved his family to Wisconsin in 2004 and landed a job as a dishwasher. 18 years later, Tecpoyotl was a multi-unit manager overseeing some of the largest accounts in the corporate restaurant world.
In 2017, he decided to pursue his own venture and curated his business plan for AzTec Taqueria. However, Tecpoyotl faced an “uphill battle” finding a lender despite having almost two decades of experience.
“Half of them wouldn’t even give me two minutes… a lot of people wouldn’t even look at me,” he said. “I think most of the time people didn’t wanna work with me just because of how I look.”
12 different lenders rejected Tecpoyotl’s proposal before a local bank finally invested. Soon after, the COVID-19 pandemic crippled the restaurant industry, leaving Tecpoyotl’s dream in flux again.
But the Tecpoyotl family, whose name means “heart made out of rock,” is no stranger to overcoming adversity.
“We come from nothing,” Tecpoyotl said. “To go back and think about my parents risking their life to immigrate… that must have taken them a lot to make that decision. But they were chasing something bigger for us.”
Tecpoyotl promised his family that AzTec would open on Cinco de Mayo 2022. When the day came two years later, Tecpoyotl described it as “chaos.”
“When I woke up and came here at 5 o’clock in the morning on that Thursday, I still had someone finishing up my floors, I still had someone finishing up the wallpaper, I still had my construction team putting together the counter at the bar area,” he said.
Yet Tecpoyotl, who invested 20 years of savings into AzTec and used his house as collateral on the loan, opened his doors at 4 p.m. that day.
“Everything is invested into these four walls,” he asserted. “Failing is not an option.”
Success against the odds
Despite investing little in marketing and advertising, Tecpoyotl and his team worked around the clock to craft food that talked for itself. AzTec’s customer base started with teachers and first responders but quickly grew by word of mouth in the Verona community.
“People heard about us — through friends, through social media, we exploded. All of the sudden we went from completely slow to just trying to keep up with the demand,” Tecpoyotl said.
However, Tecpoyotl is most proud of his commitments to those with needs that restaurants often fail to meet. Everything from his vegan-friendly menu to his gender-neutral bathrooms make his restaurant an all-inclusive community space.
“We want to make sure that our doors are open to everyone and that we’re supportive of everyone, especially since this is a minority-owned company,” Tecpoyotl said. “Everyone has a voice in here.”
The decor is minimalistic, but it embodies Tecpoyotl’s mission and his family’s perseverance. Floral motifs emulating colorful Mexican paper-tissue banners line the walls, and a mural painted freehand by Julie Vornholt near the bathroom displays a warrior superimposed over an Aztec calendar.
To Tecpoyotl, the warrior represents his heritage and his dedication despite adversity. After three decades of fierce ambition, he opened his dream restaurant and became a full U.S. citizen in the same year.
‘A lot of people doubted me,” Tecpoyotl recalled. “It just fueled me more and made that fire inside of me burn more."