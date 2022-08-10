A lot of home cooks filled their time during the early part of the pandemic by baking loaf after loaf of sourdough bread. Ann McGrath bypassed that trend and did the next logical thing: She started making small batches of homemade jam.
Gradually, McGrath’s hobby turned into an obsession, then a Lodi-based business she named Ann in a Jam. To make her preserves, McGrath uses locally sourced ingredients, time-honored family recipes and a very special canning pot that had been passed down from her husband’s grandmother.
Cooking and canning 28 jars at a time, McGrath taste-tested each new batch of jam with friends and family. Energized by enthusiastic response and the creative possibilities for new flavor combinations, McGrath’s jam-making adventure began to take over her small home.
“There were jars of jam stacked up in the kitchen, in the living room, and cases of jam in the basement,” McGrath said. “Finally my mother-in-law suggested that I try to sell some of the jam so I could fund my hobby and simply get some of the jars out of the house.”
To McGrath’s surprise and delight, the public embraced Ann in a Jam’s unique varieties of preserves, jellies and pickles, which she and her husband still sell at area arts and crafts fairs, holiday fairs and markets.
“During the pandemic, farmers’ markets stayed open,” she said. “It was one of the only public places people could still go to. … During that time, everyone was really craving connection. They were also developing a taste for slow-made food and handmade products. Our jam definitely fit the bill.”
Let the fruit speak
Four years after she screwed the lids on her first batch of homemade apple butter, McGrath has turned her hobby into a serious business venture, even quitting her part-time job to devote all of her time to canning.
She moved her jam-making operation from her home to a commercial kitchen in Lodi’s Spring Creek Restaurant. And since the restaurant is only open on Fridays and Saturdays, McGrath can easily make 300 jars of jam over a few days during the week.
“It’s nice to have space to really spread out,” she said. “And moving operations out of the house draws a useful line between home and work, which I didn’t really have before.” Her favorite thing about the industrial space? “The high-speed dishwasher,” she said with a grin.
As Ann in a Jam upped production, McGrath also expanded her reach by working with select retailers. Shoppers can find Ann in a Jam products at local Piggly Wiggly markets and several specialty food stores such as Grasshopper Goods in Stoughton, The Rusty Raven in New Glarus, and Ehlenbach’s Cheese Chalet in DeForest.
“You won’t find all the varieties on store shelves — for that you have to come to the farmers’ market in Lodi, DeForest or Sun Prairie — but it’s a nice way to make the jam available to more people,” she said.
McGrath had a very clear vision for her brand from the very beginning. She intended to use as many local ingredients as possible, let the flavor of the fruit or vegetables speak for themselves and create delicious canned products that the public couldn’t find anywhere else.
“If you want plain strawberry jam, there are plenty of other places to find that,” she said. “That’s not what we do. I use straightforward, whole fruit recipes. I don’t make seedless jam. I don’t make chunky preserves. I don’t make sugar-free jam or add anything artificial.”
Ingredient inspiration
The result is a smooth textured, fruit forward jam that fills up canning jars with gorgeous jewel tones. The jams are sweet, but not overwhelmingly sugary. After a fresh note of berry, apple or other fruit, there are additional subtle notes that make Ann in a Jam products stand out.
“When I’m developing a new flavor, I always start with the main ingredient. I often prowl the farmers’ markets looking for really beautiful, ripe fruit that’s in season. That gives me a jumping off place,” she said.
Then McGrath experiments with combinations of flavors that have included tropical fruit such as mango; alcohol, including Champagne, brandy and red wine; teas such as Earl Grey; and florals like rose, hibiscus and lavender.
Some jams are evocative of a favorite drink, such as sangria or brandy Old Fashioneds. Some are appropriate to a season.
“The spring just cries out for strawberry and rhubarb,” she said. “And Christmas jam, made with strawberries and cranberries, really captures the taste of the holiday.”
For everyday breakfasts, McGrath recommends putting her sweet/sour blueberry lemon jam on waffles. She describes the flavor of her strawberry vanilla jam as “ice cream on toast.”
New combinations
Ironically, McGrath’s most popular flavor isn’t a sweet jam at all — it’s a savory spread made with onions, maple syrup, thyme, sugar and vinegar.
“It pairs well with all kinds of meat, either as an ingredient in gravy or as a rub or simply as a condiment,” McGrath said. “It’s great on hamburgers, and hunters tell me it goes well with game. The maple syrup and thyme make it perfect for pork tenderloin.
“I actually smear it on my Thanksgiving turkey, under the skin so the flavors infuse while it cooks.”
Another unusual savory flavor that’s gathering a following is McGrath’s award-winning garlic jelly, which is enhanced with vinegar and rosemary. “This is great with cheese, on a charcuterie board or even as an ingredient in vinaigrettes,” she said.
While McGrath is pleased with her success and the relationships she has developed with her customers, it’s the prospect of creating new flavor combinations that keeps her most excited and engaged with the growing jam business.
“I’m always looking for intriguing new flavor combinations,” she said. She reads recipes, scans Pinterest boards or challenges herself to find a new use for a product that’s in season.
“Last summer when we had a glut of tomatoes, I tried making tomato jam, but it didn’t jell,” she said. Undeterred, McGrath is excited about what this summer’s crops will inspire next.