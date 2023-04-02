Rachel Glaza has a spreadsheet full of the details of every batch of macarons she’s ever made. She has calculated ratios, developed her own recipe and produced thousands of the delightfully beautiful and notoriously fussy little sandwich cookies.
And every so often, for no discernable reason, one will just fail. Not one batch. One individual cookie amid a sheet of otherwise perfectly fine macarons can just fail.
That unpredictability, in the middle of what should be a pretty controllable outcome, is what makes Glaza love macarons. Just when she thinks she’s mastered them, one gets angry and explodes, she said, reminding her of how mercurial they really are.
“I love the idea of all pastry and all baking, but I come back to macarons because there's so many things that can go wrong,” she said.
Glaza owns Amalgam Bakery and Design, a Madison area bakery that focuses on special orders, pop ups and “macaron drops” for local pickup.
For a self-described detail-oriented perfectionist who loves to master things, macarons are a little bit infuriating and a whole lot humbling. Glaza loves that they’re pretty and fussy and decorating them plays into her creative side. She loves that they’re versatile and she can mix flavors and textures and play with savory and sweet pairings.
Macarons are beautiful and delicious, but ultimately just frivolous little sandwich cookies, said Glaza. They’re meant to bring joy — to the customers that enjoy them and to her in making them. And she’s found a lot of personal insight in the challenges of producing macarons.
“There are some things that I can try to keep constant, but with macarons, some things are beyond our control. I think that's just been a really important life lesson for me just as a human. I gravitate back to them because they are little lessons in the form of an almond meringue cookie,” said Glaza.
When she gets too focused on perfection, her husband, Aaron, who is the executive chef at Promega Corporation, reminds her that customers are much more forgiving. That helps her get out of her own head and remember the insight baking has brought to her life.
“A lot of people just want to eat something really tasty and recognize and honor the amount of work that goes into it. I certainly hold myself to a really high standard and will continue to do that, but that's been another beautiful life lesson to take with me,” she said.
Amalgam Design and Bakery was born out of a lull between jobs where Glaza had the time to take over the family kitchen and really tackle her goal of mastering macarons. During the pandemic she’d attempted all kinds of more complicated patisserie, but she kept coming back to the fiddly, finicky, technically specific and difficult macaron. When she started making more cookies than her family and neighbors could eat, she considered the idea of selling the macarons.
She didn’t want to give up the day job she started about a year ago as the state of Wisconsin’s COVID-19 testing strategy and data manager. but she knew she was in a good position to launch a small business. Her dad owned a small-town liquor store for 40 years and Glaza said she worked there for 21 of those years, learning all the ins and outs of running a business, so she felt like she had a really good foundation for starting her own.
“What pushed me forward is that I can always stop if it’s not fulfilling for me. I wanted this business to not be my full focus, but to be a really beautiful addition to the sort of policy and strategy work that I get to do that feeds a different type of creativity of mine. I like not having to choose right now. I'm kind of being selfish. I like having both,” Glaza said.
The natural parameters of her job, family and baking out of her home make for comfortable fence posts for the business that allow Glaza to maintain boundaries with her time and have her in a really content and satisfied place where she doesn’t feel pressure and knows she can consistently reevaluate.
Amalgam takes special orders and does “weekly-ish” macaron drops. Details about flavors and availability are released on Sunday on Instagram and the Amalgam website blog. Orders close on Tuesday and the cookies are usually $3 each. After placing the order, customers receive a confirmation email with storage and pickup instructions and a link for payment. When they pick up the macarons, they are sealed in an airtight container for freshness and can be frozen to extend their shelf life. Every order contains an ingredient card and description of flavors.
A recent order contained London fog, lemon cheesecake, chai and coffee flavored macarons that had a nice rise and crispy shell, but were soft and chewy inside. Amalgam’s strength is in the potency of flavors. Every ingredient of the London fog shone while still mixing together for a delightful bite. The lemon cheesecake was bright and tangy, but not puckering. The coffee and white chocolate macaron that was earthy and strong, but not biting and uses Cap Stone espresso blend from Crescendo Coffee.
That kind of collaboration speaks to Glaza’s philosophy on working within the greater food community in Madison. She doesn’t feel like having Amalgam automatically pits her against other macaron makers or bakeries.
“This whole idea of community over competition is something that's really important to me,” she said.
“I think it speaks to a broader community of people who care about food in Madison. I’ve met some beautiful and passionate people that are just interested in building communities around food here and honoring the cultures and communities of food that exist and I think that's beautiful. I love being part of that. What an awesome thing to say that I own a very small food business in an area that cares deeply about food.”