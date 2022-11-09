Dark Horse, the small art bar and live music venue next to Salvatore’s Tomato Pies on East Washington Avenue, will close after Thanksgiving. It was open for just over a year.
Owner Patrick DePula said the final day for the bar will likely be Nov. 25. Dark Horse is run by DePula’s business partner Sam Johnson, who booked shows and curated art for the space. Lisa Rogers is the manager.
“We thought a tiny space like this could exist if it’s a bar, an art gallery and a live music venue, and between the three of those things it should be able to work,” DePula said. But “we had a year of trying to make it go, and we were just never able to meet the break even point.”
DePula founded Salvatore’s Tomato Pies in Sun Prairie in 2011, which now has locations in Sun Prairie, Monona, on East Johnson Street (currently closed) and on South Livingston at East Washington Avenue. Sal’s also expanded into frozen pizzas.
Dark Horse opened in October 2021 at 756 E. Washington Ave. in the space that was previously Star Bar, next to a location of Cargo Coffee.
The future of those 1,300 square feet could be a private event space. DePula said he has four years left on the lease.
“The obvious thought is we would just couple it with Sal’s,” he said. “We always have a demand for rehearsal dinners and that sort of thing. We’re not quite sure yet what we can do with it.”
DePula described the reasons for the closure as financial. The company wanted to pay living wages to those curating the art, running the bar and booking the shows, as well as supply health insurance. For a time, Dark Horse was also offering bands a guarantee, and if there was a door charge, that went to the band directly.
“We might do $1,800 on a night when there’s a show, and that’s great if it’s a good, well-attended show,” DePula said. “Other times we’ve had things more experimental and obscure, where there’d be like nine people there.
“When you have a Tuesday night without an event, $230 in bar business doesn’t cover opening that day,” he added. “We plateaued at the same level and sales never increased.”
Dark Horse has several shows planned for the remainder of the month. DePula said they are hiring across the company, including line cooks, bartenders and managers.
“It sucks,” DePula said. “It really makes me sad. I wanted it to — I think we all wanted, Lisa, Sam and myself, wanted it to be this art space, for scene building. And the thing is, people like it! There are core people that enjoy this space.
“But in order to make it work, someone has to come in, buy drinks, buy snacks, pay to see music. I wish that this could have been a sustaining art space … but I can’t just keep spending money on it at my own detriment.
“I love live music. I love art. I’d like to see more little spaces like this, but it costs,” he said. “And unfortunately, it just did not work out in that space.”