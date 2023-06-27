For Bakht Mohammad, a community kitchen on Madison’s north side provides a chance to rebuild the life he lost when he fled his home in Afghanistan in 2021.
Before immigrating to the U.S., Mohammad ran a restaurant in the province of Kunar in eastern Afghanistan. When the Afghan government fell under the control of the Taliban in August of 2021, he fled to Virginia with his family. He settled in Madison later that October with the help of a local refugee resettlement program, Jewish Social Services of Madison.
Now, Mohammad runs a catering business, Afghan Kabul Cuisine, out of the Food Enterprise and Economic Development (FEED) Kitchens, with hopes to expand.
Speaking through interpreter and case manager Mohammad Din of Jewish Social Services, Mohammad told the Cap Times he wanted to introduce more Afghan food to the community.
“I was really interested in food,” Mohammad said. “One of the reasons that I wanted Americans to get familiar with Afghanistan’s food was so that they can get advantages of the food that we are making.”
Popular menu items include Afghan flatbread and beef chapli kebab. Afghanistan’s national dish is Kabuli pulao, a pilaf made with goat or beef, raisins and carrots mixed in fried basmati rice.
Afghan Kabul Cuisine’s menu is similar to that of his restaurant in Afghanistan, Mohammad said. “Whatever type of food that I was preparing back in Afghanistan I'm trying to prepare over here as well, with a bit of difference,” he said.
Since his business opened in October 2022, Mohammad has provided catering primarily for social events, like weddings. He also caters for four local mosques, and he is looking to partner with a fifth in the near future.
His network of customers and supporters extends to between 700 and 800 people, reached via Facebook and WhatsApp. Mohammad receives orders from Afghan Kabul Cuisine’s website and Facebook page.
FEED Kitchens is a Madison Northside Planning Council initiative that provides commercial kitchen space for upstart vendors and businesses. Mohammad has no employees and lacks a large amount of food storage space, which makes it a challenge to keep up with orders.
“I have orders every day, but I'm not well equipped for that,” he said.
In the future, Mohammad hopes to save enough money to afford a food truck. His ultimate goal, though, is to open his own restaurant, which provides stability.
“The customers that I have will be very interested in me having a good restaurant where they can come and enjoy their food,” he said. “The other thing is that the income of a restaurant will also be good.”
Direct support to a new business
Jewish Social Services of Madison provides services and case management to vulnerable Dane County communities, including refugees, people experiencing homelessness and Jewish communities. As an affiliate of the nonprofit refugee aid organization Hebrew Immigration Aid Society, Jewish Social Services acts as the only refugee resettlement agency in southern Wisconsin, according to executive director Kai Yael Gardner Mishlove.
“We provide services based on Jewish values, but we're inclusive,” Gardner Mishlove said. “Anyone can access services from us regardless of their faith, their ethnicity, their orientation. We are open to all.”
Mohammad worked with the U.S. Army in Afghanistan for almost 10 years, which allowed him to leave for the United States with his family. He’s among over 400 refugees Jewish Social Services has worked with to provide support during the resettlement process, according to Gardner Mishlove. The organization has been working with Mohammad “very closely and solving any obstacles that I'm facing,” Mohammad said.
“Refugee communities can really enrich our community financially as well as culturally, so we should be as welcoming as possible,” Gardner Mishlove said. “If someone's coming in and starting over, they're also bringing in new ideas and a different lens regarding what businesses may have existed in their homes and new businesses that can be embarked on here.”
In addition to assisting with immediate resettlement needs, the organization also partners with refugees to help them develop long-term careers.The organization helps newcomers secure credentials or licenses to practice the careers they had before moving to the United States. It also provides direct financial support to new immigrant businesses.
Through Jewish Social Services, Mohammad managed to purchase equipment necessary to run his business, including a tandoor oven that allows him to make his flatbread and kebabs, according to Mohammad’s case manager Benjamyn Deneen. Deneen is also helping Mohammad expand his network and customer base, though he said Mohammad often takes initiative.
“(With) a lot of the resources I've tried to connect him with, he’s like a half a step ahead of me already,” he said. “He's got a good step-by-step plan.”
Jewish Social Services will continue to help Mohammad with his goal of expanding his business to a food truck and eventually a restaurant. The next step, Mohammad said, is to look for interest-free loans in accordance with Islamic religious practice, which prohibits charging or paying interest on payments.
Mohammad said he is looking forward to expanding his business and inviting more people to taste his cuisine.
“My only aim is to have a good business and make a restaurant that's a better place, a bigger place, so I can have a space for everyone,” Mohammad said.