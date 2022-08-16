When she picked up the phone on a recent afternoon, Michigan chef and cookbook author Abra Berens was mid-prep on a big batch of ratatouille. She quickly decided to talk and cook at once. It’s high summer in the upper Midwest, and produce doesn’t pause.
“We’ve got eggplants in droves,” she said. “Peppers are just starting to come in, and we’re starting to get a bumper crop of tomatoes.”
Berens works as a chef on an organic vegetable and grain farm, Granor Farm, in Three Oaks, Michigan. She’s also the author of a trilogy of cookbooks from Chronicle Books: “Ruffage” (2019) about vegetables, “Grist” (2021) about grains and legumes, and a fruit cookbook, forthcoming in spring 2023.
On Sunday at Garver Feed Mill, Berens will join fellow chefs, bakers, cookbook authors, brewers and educators at the Farm to Flavor Dinner, a wide-ranging tasting and education event. Farm to Flavor is co-hosted this year by the Culinary Breeding Network, Seed to Kitchen Collaborative and Artisan Grain Collaborative.
The aim for attendees is to taste, learn and “play an essential role in guiding the development of new crop varieties.” The full list of participants includes locals like Jonathan Correa of La Cosecha Tortilla Company, Underground Meats founder Jonny Hunter, State Line Distillery owner John Mleziva and Jessica and Erika Jones of Giant Jones Brewery.
The focus of this year’s event is grains like barley, wheat, kernza and rye. Berens has been tasked with cooking oats. Earlier, she spoke with the Cap Times about how recipes don’t necessarily empower home cooks, and what bread and coffee have in common.
You currently work on a farm, but you were also a farmer, right?
I started a vegetable farm up in Northport, Michigan, north of Traverse City, on a lark. I wanted to learn more about produce, and more deeply connect people to how their food is grown. That’s always kind of been my north star.
I went to a really small cooking school called Ballymaloe, which is in southern Ireland on a 100 acre working organic farm. And I grew up on a farm. I saw how food that a consumer is getting directly can really speak to the story of the grower, and I knew that’s what I wanted to do with my career.
How does Farm to Flavor fit in with that?
I’m so excited about this event in Madison — it’s one of the most producer-oriented events that I’ve been a part of. It’s really exciting to have that conversation between growers and end users, like chefs or manufacturers … or direct to consumer, to be breeding plants with an emphasis on flavor.
University of Wisconsin has been leading that charge for so long. And it’s really just inspiring to see how it’s growing and continuing.
Your recipes are designed to be flexible. Why?
I think that a tremendous part of the food industry is convincing people that they are not good enough, and that they need something that we have in order to make them good enough. Like, you can’t trust yourself to make a good meal, so just follow my recipe and it’ll be perfect every time.
Well, I don’t buy that, unless you’re getting very standardized ingredients — which is not part of the food world in which I operate, and which I think is the best for our food system.
That means we have to invest in people’s education. They have to understand that they’re going to go to the store and look at the tomatoes, and figure out, do they want to buy those tomatoes? Do they want to buy those raspberries?
I have a ton of respect for Josh McFadden, but in the back of “Six Seasons,” it says P.S. Don’t buy tomatoes in the winter. And sometimes, maybe I want a tomato in the winter! Maybe I want some eggplant in the winter, or maybe I live in Florida and tomato season is February.
It’s just not easy to have one size fits all.
Artisan grains seem to be having a moment. What do you make of that?
Right now what we’re seeing is that grain is having the same moment that coffee was having in the ’80s. You know, when it was like, ‘Oh, there’s a whole other world besides Folgers.’
Part of that is also the scale at which grains and legumes are produced. Most of the time, it’s not as much direct to consumer, it’s more of a commodities market.
With the rise of the artisan grain movement, suddenly we have that direct consumer conversation. At the beginning of the pandemic, it really emphasized the importance of those networks. Meadowlark (Organics, in Ridgeway), they were running their mill basically 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to try to get flour into people’s homes.
Then I think people sort of realized, oh, this is a totally different flour than my standard, all-purpose flour. You just have to work with it differently.
And again, that’s the same as coffee. We have an old Bunn coffee maker and I love it, it makes great coffee, but it does not love freshly roasted coffee in bloom.
It doesn’t get the nuance, you mean.
Right. It wasn’t designed to account for the bloom. We’re so used to a very standardized product. And what I think the artisan movement has done is say, these are agricultural crops. And they are different from field to field, from year to year. We need to treat them as such and celebrate that.
How do you decide how much to hold the reader’s hand in a recipe?
For me, that’s part of why I didn’t want “Grist” to be a baking book. I forget who said it, maybe it was Wendell Berry? That to love something is to know it. You have to know these ingredients.
And that means like getting to know them — I mean, it can be as awkward as the first few dates that you go on. It’s really understanding what their characteristics are, and then how to adapt and play to their strengths.
All of the baking recipes were tested with King Arthur flour, because it’s very available and it’s very standardized. Then ideally, what someone would do is have a recipe that they know that they really love, and then start to swap in some of these other grains. With that knowledge comes confidence so that you can adjust it.
Teach people that they are capable of affecting the outcome of their dish, and that they can then adjust it as it cooks. So often I hear, ‘Well, the recipe didn’t work,’ or ‘I must have done it wrong.’
And it’s like, no, it might have been the flour. Learning how to adapt with that can come with interacting with these grains.