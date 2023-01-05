In 2023, if our budgets allow, let’s eat out more.
The past year in Madison saw a generous handful of exciting restaurant openings, including Turn Key on East Washington Avenue, the lovely, high-ceilinged Amara at Hilldale, easygoing Bandit Tacos on West Wash and the charming diner-style East Johnson Family Restaurant.
We said goodbye to beloved Brasserie V (soon to be One & Only, coming this summer), Eldorado Grill and The Heights, among others. But it feels like the scene is growing again.
The wider Madison area saw a burst of South American openings: Mishqui Peruivan Cuisine in Monona; Tucumã in Middleton (Brazilian); La Pollera Colombiana; and a second La Taguara (Venezuelan) on the east side.
I spent a productive morning of work at sunny Northstreet, home to coffee, beer and great pastries in Eken Park. I picked up takeout from Jacknife, RED’s fast casual sushi concept, and tried a memorable new plant-based menu at Jardin (more on that soon). And I kept driving out to Oregon for one more dinner at The Ready Set.
On the north side, an oil change place became a fried-chicken-and-doughnut spot called Zippy Lube Coffee. Hummus and falafel made way for birria and tortas, as Tacos El Capi moved into the former People’s Bakery space on the east side.
Downtown, Prost! serves German-style brews and pretzels in a former church. Hot Lunch now puts out ’90s-style “dirt cups” for dessert following hot beef au jus and tuna salad sandwiches. We got new bakeries (Far Breton), new coffee shops (Forward Craft and Coffee) and new concepts (Liliana’s became Ollie’s, in Fitchburg).
At the Cap Times, we have a wonderful team of freelancers who sample gyro fries, handmade tortillas, bibimbap and cheese-stuffed fried balls, all for your benefit. (This year, one of them taught me the word “drunchies!”) My colleague Rob Thomas explores fair food and pizza gimmicks while I dig into food-related news, like the rise of ghost kitchens and training the next generation of butchers.
Here, belatedly, are some of my most memorable stories from the food beat in 2022. (I know — everyone else did this last week. Forgive me, they’re still worth a read!)
March 10: “Historic Paoli cheese factory to become Seven Acre Dairy Company”
I was grateful for my sturdy outdoor shoes while reporting this piece, as I tromped around the future site of a boutique hotel, micro-butter plant (!) restaurant and event space. The husband-and-wife team of Nic Mink and Danika Laine have partnered with cheesemakers Anna Thomas Bates and Anna Landmark of Landmark Creamery on this extremely cool project south of Madison. Kitchen, the restaurant, is now open, as is the Dairy Café. Take a mini-road trip!
May 11: “How Madison delivers: The rise of the ghost kitchen”
The Madison-based delivery company EatStreet threw a ton of resources at the idea that ghost kitchens — virtual, delivery- and takeout-only restaurants with lower overhead — were the wave of the future. We took a tour of this facility and heard about efficiencies and expansion plans.
I would never have guessed that by the end of 2022, the kitchen would be closed, and EatStreet would be predicting insolvency and foreclosure. Boom to bust.
June 8: “Harassment on State: Botanist Social staff describe a disturbing pattern”
I began reporting this piece in April and wrote it in early May. It took weeks of fact checks, records requests and evaluation by our legal team before it could go to press. I remain floored by the courage of these young women, who agreed to use their full names with their descriptions about mistreatment by the owner of a new downtown nightspot.
Sept. 18: “Let’s Eat: Chef Ken shares Malaysian culture at Kerol’s Kitchen”
Let’s Eat is the budget-friendly dining series that’s been ongoing at CT since 2008, and it’s hard to pick a favorite. But I loved this piece by Gwendolyn Rice, in which she sat down with Khirularziman “Chef Ken” Mahmud and talked Malaysian food for several hours over lunch. A few others of note: Esty Dinur’s vivid description of community dinners at Troy Farms, and Hywania Thompson’s visit to Pa’Pa’s BBQ truck in Monona.
Nov. 6: “‘A tidal wave of pain’: Surviving the Strings Hell Ramen challenge”
As an editor, I don’t generally assign stories like this, being interested my writers’ ongoing survival. But another editor had heard of this blazing hot ramen challenge, and Mahanth Joishy is an up-for-anything kind of guy — the enthusiasm with which he writes about chilies in his Capsaicin Times series is my favorite. He took on this challenge with (misguided) optimism, and the resulting piece made me sweat just reading it. Godspeed, Mahanth, stay well.