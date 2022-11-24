Several new restaurants have opened in and near Madison this fall, with a few businesses moving to new locations. More are opening soon, including a spot offering dooughnuts, coffee and fried chicken.
In the Cap Times’ list of 14 places that either opened this fall or are coming in the near future, you’ll find plenty of options catering to a wide variety of tastes. Be sure to check out these new restaurants and cafes with menu items ranging from hot pot and Chicago hot dogs to bubble tea and smoothies.
This list does not include some restaurants already covered by the Cap Times: Prost!; Northstreet; Amara; Hot Lunch; Good Company; Big Sur Cantina and North Shore Pizza and Subs.
Mickey’s Dog House — 330 State St.
Mickey’s Dog House took the place of the former Rollicious Creamery this September on State Street. The counter-service joint serves up Chicago-style fast food, including Chicago hot dogs, Polish dogs, chili dogs and Italian beef. The menu additionally features hot dogs with adventurous toppings, like the Tex Mex, a Vienna beef frank with salsa, cheddar cheese, diced onion and sour cream.
Dagu Rice Noodle — 604 University Ave.
Open since September, Dagu Rice Noodle was once the home of peruvian spot Estacion Inka, which moved steps away from its old location. Dagu Rice Noodle is a restaurant chain well-known in China and has made its way to the U.S., with locations in Las Vegas, Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Atlanta. Its popular soup dishes are served like mini hot pot: a simmering bowl of broth in which you add the rice noodles, protein and toppings yourself.
Auntie Anne's Pretzels and Jamba Juice — 650 State St.
The popular chains Auntie Anne’s Pretzels and Jamba Juice arrived on State Street this fall, combining the two brands into one site. Coffee shop Espresso Royale previously occupied this location, but the Michigan-based chain went out of business in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hot Pot 608 — 2825 University Ave.
Located in a former IHOP, the new Hot Pot 608 adds to a growing list of hot pot restaurants in Madison. But this spot is unique: For $29.99, customers can get all-you-can-eat hot pot. There are three broths to choose from, which come to the table on a burner. Grab toppings from the self-service refrigerator, wait for the soup to boil and dunk in some protein, noodles or veggies.
Ancora Cafe + Bakery — 3256 University Ave.
Ancora Cafe + Bakery’s Shorewood Hills location moved less than a block away to a bigger spot on University Avenue. In a Facebook post, Ancora owners said they had outgrown the little cafe. The new spot, formerly Pancheros, opened early November, offering brunch, lunch, coffee and spirits in a building with two levels of indoor seating.
La Pollera Colombiana — 3579 E Washington Ave.
The family-owned La Pollera Colombiana opened in late October, serving up the tastes of Colombia in a colorful space on East Washington Avenue. The restaurant takes the place of the former OM Indian Fusion Cuisine, which closed in 2019. Some of La Pollera’s menu items include seafood, ceviche, empanadas and several roasted chicken options.
The Bubbling Teapot — 2611 E. Johnson St.
After bubble tea cafe Jade Mountain closed in September, its former employees opened Bubbling Teapot in the same shop about a month later. The cozy cafe still offers food and Taiwanese bubble teas using the same recipes as Jade Mountain. New menu items with some Indian and Mauritian influence will also be added soon, according to its website.
Swagat Sun Prairie — 298 S. Grand Ave., Sun Prairie
Swagat Indian restaurant launched a second location in Sun Prairie this October. In addition to a lunch buffet, Swagat features clay oven cooking, curries and other dishes with different spice levels. Its original location is on Madison’s west side at 707 N. High Point Road.
Far Breton Bakery — 1924 Fordem Ave.
After starting as a mobile operation in 2019, Far Breton Bakery hosted a soft opening or a brick and mortar spot in mid-November. The storefront is now officially open, and owner Marie Young is building out the kitchen in back. Far Breton offers French-style pastries and is currently open Saturdays and Sundays only from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Coming soon
Madison Chocolate Company — Heritage Square Shopping Center
In early February, Madison Chocolate Company will open a second establishment at a former Associated Bank — just two miles away from its original location. It will have many of the same items as the Glenway/Monroe Street store, but will also include an entire gluten-free bakery and separate gluten-free chocolate kitchen.
Draper Brothers Chophouse — 101 N. Hamilton St.
The founder of Rare Steakhouse and Ivory Room Piano Bar will open a high-end Italian chophouse and bar by early spring. The location is a historic building, designated as a city landmark, on the Capitol Square. Restaurants Blue Marlin, Boar & Barrel and Hamilton’s on the Square have all cycled through the site in the past few years.
Jersey Mike's Subs — 449 State St.
Another new chain is coming to State Street this winter: Jersey Mike’s Subs. The franchise offers cold and hot subs, with two locations already in Madison, one in Middleton and another in Sun Prairie.
Sweetgreen — 652 State St.
Sweetgreen, a Los Angeles-based fast salad chain founded in Washington, D.C. in 2007, will open a Madison location in early fall 2023. Until December 2017, that spot was a combined Einstein Bros. Bagels/Caribou Coffee.
Zippy Lube Coffee, Donuts & Fried Chicken — 2013 N. Sherman Ave.
Located in a former Zippy Lube service station, Zippy Lube Coffee, Donuts & Fried Chicken held a soft opening this November. The 1,000-square-foot shop will open officially Dec. 1, serving sandwiches, “fried cakes,” pressure-fried chicken and the same coffee roasters used by Lazy Jane’s Café.