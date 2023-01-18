The Zero Proof director of sales Grant Hurless loves the Gnista Floral Wormwood because it “drinks just like vermouth.” Blind Shot Social Club’s Michelle Duvall uses it here in a cocktail finished with nonalcoholic bubbles. Try the Chateau DelISH sparkling white blend, made with pinot blanc and silvaner grapes.
Makes 1.
1/2 ounce Gnista Floral Wormwood
1/2 ounce honey simple syrup (see note)
1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice
3 dashes cardamom bitters
4 ounces nonalcoholic sparkling wine
Lemon triangle, for garnish
Into a shaker filled with ice, add the Gnista, honey syrup, lemon juice and bitters. Shake.
Strain into a stemless Champagne flute. Top with nonalcoholic sparkling wine and garnish with a wedge of lemon.
Note: Make honey simple syrup by shaking equal parts honey and warm water in a jar until combined.