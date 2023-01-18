Dry January 011123 19-01172023130232

72 Unforced Errors, left, and the Pink Cloud at Blind Shot Social Club are made with nonalcoholic spirits.

 RUTHIE HAUGE

The Zero Proof director of sales Grant Hurless loves the Gnista Floral Wormwood because it “drinks just like vermouth.” Blind Shot Social Club’s Michelle Duvall uses it here in a cocktail finished with nonalcoholic bubbles. Try the Chateau DelISH sparkling white blend, made with pinot blanc and silvaner grapes. 

Makes 1. 

  • 1/2 ounce Gnista Floral Wormwood

  • 1/2 ounce honey simple syrup (see note)

  • 1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice

  • 3 dashes cardamom bitters

  • 4 ounces nonalcoholic sparkling wine

  • Lemon triangle, for garnish

Into a shaker filled with ice, add the Gnista, honey syrup, lemon juice and bitters. Shake. 

Strain into a stemless Champagne flute. Top with nonalcoholic sparkling wine and garnish with a wedge of lemon.

Note: Make honey simple syrup by shaking equal parts honey and warm water in a jar until combined. 

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@captimes.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.