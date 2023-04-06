Several new restaurants have joined Madison's lively food scene this spring, with some businesses returning after long closures. Over a dozen are also opening soon, including spots offering Mexican, Italian and Pakistani flavors.
In the Cap Times’ list of 20 places that either opened recently or are coming in the near future, you’ll find plenty of options catering to a wide variety of tastes. Be sure to check out these new restaurants and cafes with dishes ranging from pizza and pastries to doughnuts and dumplings.
It’s Good for You Pizza — 521 N. Sherman Ave.
Opened Feb. 2, this pizza spot on Madison’s north side is owned by Alessandro Monachello and Chris Guglielmo. The two have sold pizzas at farmers’ markets and other events since 2016, finally launching their own brick and mortar, complete with a wood-fire oven designed for Neapolitan-style pizzas. From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, customers can grab the pies for takeaway only, with toppings including pepperoni, sausage, salami or mushrooms.
Glazed — 2161 Zeier Rd.
Glazed, which opened Feb. 11, serves up fried foods fusing Asian ingredients and carnival culture. Co-owned by Hmong American sisters Kia and Beeta Yang, this shop in the Global Market & Food Hall satisfies both sweet and salty tastes with mochi doughnuts and Korean corn dogs.
Eat Xpress — 203 W Gorham St.
On March 16, James Min Jiang — the co-owner of Global Market & Food Hall and a former co-owner of Chen’s Dumpling House — opened Eat Xpress, a fast-casual Chinese restaurant near State Street. For $12, customers can grab a hearty meal with two entrees, soup and rice or noodles from the restaurant’s hot bar. Other menu items include wonton soup, pho, dumplings, shumai, steamed buns and scallion pancakes.
Java Cat — 4221 Lien Rd.
After a five-month closure, the beloved cat-themed coffee shop Java Cat has a new home in the former Legacy House Imports Gift Shop and Tea Room, located near the east side Target. While Java Cat was initially set to move back to its original location after renovations, an employee told the Cap Times that the business would not be returning to Monona Drive. The spot where the cafe had been located for 17 years is currently slated to become a mixed-use apartment development.
Officially reopened March 31, Java Cat no longer has a drive-up window but still has the same menu as the original spot, in addition to some new sandwiches.
Willy Street Eats — 1146 Williamson St.
Opened in March, Willy Street Eats, owned by Cliff Simmons, took the place of the former Lao Laan-Xang restaurant on Williamson Street. The comfort food restaurant includes afternoon through late-night hours, serving fish, ribs, burgers, jerk chicken, Italian beef, polish dogs, mac and cheese, and other fried foods.
Fuki Hot Pot — 2143 Zeier Rd.
Located near East Towne Mall and opened in March, the new Fuki Hot Pot adds to a growing list of hot pot restaurants in Madison. But this spot is unique: a robot server brings out the food.
For $35 (or $27.50 during lunch), customers can get all-you-can-eat hot pot, plus free soda and ice cream cups. Choose from five different broths, grab a variety of toppings and sauces, wait for the soup to boil on the table's built-in burner, then dunk in some protein, noodles or veggies.
Jalisco Cocina Mexicana — 108 King St.
Starting April 10, owners Gerardo Hernandez and Brooke Hernandez-Barajas are transforming their popular Cultura Cali food cart into a brick and mortar. Located at the former Muramoto building near Capitol Square, Jalisco Cocina will highlight the tastes of the western Mexican state Jalisco. The menu will feature the same enchiladas, nachos, tacos and burritos as the food cart, as well as some new items including mole and ceviche.
Reverie Baking Co. — 2021 Winnebago St.
Reverie Baking Co. — initially launched as Rise Baking Co. — will open April 20, taking over the former Arts + Literature Laboratory location. It’s a collaboration between Gwen Shales and Kyle Johnson, owners of East Johnson Family Restaurant and Johnson Public House, and former Mint Mark pastry chef Debbie Buchanan. The cafe will offer Buchanan’s pastries and homemade breads, as well as Shales and Johnson’s Kin-Kin Coffee.
Sultan Restaurant — 1054 Williamson St.
A new small-plates Pakistani restaurant will fill the place of the former Roman Candle Pizza, which closed its Williamson Street location in May after nearly 18 years. Owner Ahmed Sultan said he plans to open Sultan Restaurant, which will also serve alcohol and have a no-tipping model, around May 15. A sample menu included Punjabi dishes like biryani, a variety of stews and curries, tandoori lobster and scallops, and options with chicken, lamb, beef and fish.
Umami Ramen & Dumpling Bar — 923 Williamson St.
Umami Ramen & Dumpling Bar, owned by Mike Ding of Tavernakaya on Capitol Square, will reopen this May after a three-year hiatus. Located in a house on Williamson Street, Umami will bring back to the east side its beloved noodle soups, dumplings and buns, which have been available for pickup at Tavernakaya during the restaurant’s temporary closure.
Bloom Bake Shop expansion — 1859 Monroe St.
This May, Bloom Bake Shop will expand into the former Crescendo space on Monroe Street. The spot next door to Bloom’s current home will be a separate dine-in area offering desserts, sandwiches and other cafe fare. Bloom’s other location is in Eken Park at Northstreet, which opened in the fall.
Miggy’s Bakes — 6712 Frank Lloyd Wright Ave., Middleton
Middleton will soon have a new spot for sweet treats at Miggy’s Bakes. Self-taught baker and owner Shelby Olstad, a 25-year-old who started selling baked goods as a side hustle, told the Cap Times she hopes to open by the end of May. Named after Olstad’s dog, Miggy’s Bakes will sell cookies, cakes, cinnamon rolls and soft serve sundaes, from about 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Draper Brothers Chophouse — 101 N. Hamilton St.
The founder of Rare Steakhouse and Ivory Room Piano Bar will launch Draper Brothers, a high-end Italian chophouse and bar, by early spring. According to its website, the restaurant “blends the traditions of the Midwest with Italian flair,” and the dishes will use locally sourced ingredients. Located in a historic building on the Capitol Square, restaurants Blue Marlin, Boar & Barrel and Hamilton’s on the Square have all cycled through the site in the past few years.
Madison Chocolate Company — Heritage Square Shopping Center
This spring, Madison Chocolate Company will open a second establishment at a former Associated Bank branch — just two miles away from its original location. It will have many of the same items as the Glenway/Monroe Street store, but will also include an entire gluten-free bakery and separate gluten-free chocolate kitchen.
Primal Cue — 836 Grove St., Sun Prairie
Primal Cue, a veteran-owned barbecue catering business in Sun Prairie, is on its way to getting its own storefront. Owners Andrew Bajakian and Brandon Bay told the Cap Times they hope to open by June or July in a space attached to the Sun Prairie Ice Arena. Bajakian and Bay have owned their catering company since 2019, smoking and grilling old-school barbecue on custom-built rigs for pop-ups and other events.
One & Only — 1923 Monroe St.
Set to open this summer, restaurateur Tim Thompson and several partners will preserve some of what they loved best about Brasserie V at a spot called One & Only. It’s being designed as an upscale pub, which plans to be open for lunch and dinner six days a week. Brasserie V owners Matt and Andrea Van Nest, who closed their first restaurant in August to focus on Longtable Beer Café in Middleton, own the building at 1923 Monroe St.
Hank’s — 4100 Monona Dr.
The former Lake Edge Seafood Company on Madison’s east side is set to become a fast-casual fish fry/burger joint and small-ish event space. Hank’s, which could open by late spring, will be an extension of the two-year-old Muskellounge and Sporting Club, a bar owned by Pharr and Chad Vogel, who also own Mint Mark. It will be designed as a grab-and-go kitchen, with orders placed online.
Driftless Social — 128 E. Main St., Mount Horeb
Former Smoky’s Club owners Matt and Tim Schmock are opening a new supper club-inspired steakhouse later this summer in Mount Horeb. Driftless Social plans to serve a rotating seasonal menu featuring premium steaks and seafood in an upscale atmosphere. While the restaurant hasn’t started serving food yet, the bar is open starting at 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
JustVeggiez — 540 State St.
James Bloodsaw, owner of vegan food cart JustVeggiez, is actively fundraising for his first brick and mortar location on State Street. Bloodsaw’s food cart has become a fixture at downtown festivals, where his plant-based cheese curds, burgers and fried “chicken” sandwiches garner long lines. Bloodsaw has yet to announce an opening date for the restaurant.
Fabiola’s — 1301 Regent St.
Sam Brown, owner of Leopold’s Books Bar Caffè, will bring an old-school Italian restaurant to Regent Street, according to the Wisconsin State Journal. Brown has not yet announced an opening date for the new business, but it’ll be located adjacent to Leopold’s in his former Rocky Rocco’s Pizza restaurant. Brown managed that location for over a decade until it closed in August. His father co-founded the Rocky’s franchise.