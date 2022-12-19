Whether you’re looking to make your holiday a little easier or Dec. 25 is just another Sunday for you, a variety of Madison-area pubs, cafes and restaurants are open this Christmas weekend to meet your needs.
Days and hours listed were verified at the time of publishing, but all information is subject to change at the restaurant’s discretion. As Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are Saturday and Sunday this year, restaurants expect to be busy. Best practice is to plan ahead, be patient and anticipate longer than usual wait times. Be kind to the staff and make sure you tip well.
In addition to local spots, a number of chain restaurants are open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Allrecipes.com publishes one useful list of Christmas Day chain options. As one example, Denny’s will definitely be open — but in general, call and check with the Madison location to make sure it is planning to be open.
Restaurants open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are at the top of this list, followed by those only open for Christmas Eve. Spots offering order ahead, take-home meals are at the bottom.
The Statehouse and Augie’s Tavern at The Edgewater Hotel
1001 Wisconsin Place
The Statehouse, the flagship fine dining restaurant at the Edgewater, will be open for brunch and dinner on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Brunch runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. and dinner is from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. The more casual Augie’s Tavern is open 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Saturday.
Great Dane Pub & Brewing Company
Several locations: Downtown, 123 E. Doty St.; East Side, 876 Jupiter Drive; Hilldale, 357 Price Place; Fitchburg, 2980 Cahill Main
Every location of this local craft brewery and brew pub will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Hilldale and Fitchburg will serve from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Sunday. The downtown location will have the same hours on Saturday, but open an hour earlier on Christmas Day, from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. The east side location is open 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Christmas Day. The last seating will be an hour before close and Christmas Day, some locations will only be serving a late-night menu.
Palace Cinema, 2830 Hoepker Road, Sun Prairie
Point Cinema, 7825 Big Sky Drive
While this is a bit of an outside-the-box suggestion, both area locations of this theater are open regular hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. These locations are categorized as “Movie Taverns” by Marcus and both have two restaurants in the lobby.
Beyond that, movie-goers can find pizza, appetizers, tacos and more at the concession stand and those items can be pre-ordered and delivered to their seats. Doors open 30 minutes before the first movie.
334 State St.
Dine in or carry out from this bright State Street spot. It’s tempting to make a meal of Ru Yi’s scallion pancakes, dumplings and buns, but save room for hot or cold house-made noodles with your choice of protein and broth. Ru Yi is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. both days.
630 N. Westmount Drive, Sun Prairie
The Sun Prairie Gus’s will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Early risers can start the day with a hearty breakfast skillet, omelet or stuffed french toast. Classic diner favorites like meatloaf and pot roast join a robust selection of burgers and sandwiches as options for lunch or an early dinner. (The Verona location at 110 Keenan Ct. is open 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday only.)
707 N. High Point Road
The vast menu at Swagat offers options to please nearly every palate, including a large selection of vegetarian appetizers and entrees. Enjoy samosas, pakora, tandoori, vindaloo, curry and more with or without chicken, beef, lamb or seafood. Swagat will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
6401 Monona Drive, Monona
A tried and true Monona favorite, Tully’s II is open 365 days a year. The menu is full of comfort food like burgers, spaghetti and meatballs, and grilled cheese. Stop by from 8 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m on Christmas Day.
Feast Artisan Dumpling and Tea House
904 Williamson St.
Find out how Feast lives up to its name by filling your table with plates to share. The pork belly buns, shumai and — if you’re willing to splurge — lobster dumplings do not disappoint. Feast is scheduled to be open from noon until 10:30 p.m. on Saturday and 5 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. Christmas Day, though the tentative plan is to open earlier on Christmas Day.
119 W. Main St.
This local tavern isn’t fancy, but it is delicious. The Paradise is known for burgers, but there is a menu full of pub standbys to satisfy everyone. Stop by the ‘dise from noon until 2 a.m. on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
2825 University Ave.
A great option for groups, this spacious hot pot restaurant is all-you-can-eat and has a large selection of add-ins for carnivores and vegetarians alike. The soothing and warming nature of the food combined with the communal, social nature of the style lend themselves well to a comfortable winter meal. Open 12 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.
2144 Atwood Ave.
Wilson’s has been an east side staple for nearly four decades. The menu is full of standard bar food, plus fried shrimp, fried chicken and a solid burrito. Breakfast will not be available on Christmas Day, but the rest of the menu will be once the grill is fired up. Open 9:30 a.m.-12 a.m. on Saturday (grill open 11 a.m.-11 p.m.) and 10:30 a.m. until 12 a.m. on Christmas (grill open 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m.).
1221 Ann St.
For more than 30 years, Parkway has been serving up classic, filling plates for breakfast, lunch and dinner — and this holiday season is no different. Start the day with fluffy waffles or savory benedicts. Find fuel to get through the weekend with soup, sandwiches, pastas, pork chops and more. On Christmas Eve the restaurant will be open 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Christmas Day the hours are 5:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
540 N. Midvale Blvd.
The open kitchen at Dumpling Haus at Hilldale Mall means a meal here comes with a bit of a show as dumplings are filled and folded, batches of 120 at a time. Steamed buns and pan-fried dumplings join cozy soup dumplings, plus a small selection of noodle dishes, are designed to leave diners full and happy. It will be open 11 a.m. until 7:45 a.m. both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Christmas Eve Only
Everyday Kitchen
2801 Shorewood Ct., Shorewood Hills
Craft cocktails and contemporary dishes like chilaquiles, shrimp and grits and Buffalo tempura cheese curds make this modern new American spot a great place to kick off the weekend. Open 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Christmas Eve, featuring the regular brunch menu and beverage specials.
2089 Atwood Ave.
There’s a reason Monty’s is always busy. Expect Dec. 24 to be no different. This classic diner has an “east side Madison” ethos, so expect to find tried and true staples like biscuits and gravy alongside sweet potato hash and a vegan take on a Reuben made with marinated tofu. Order some of Monty’s delicious baked goods to take home and enjoy Christmas morning. Open 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.
116 King St.
This swanky small plate/wine bar will have a prix fixe dinner available on Saturday night for $99 per person. The menu includes antipasti, insalata del polpo (octopus), smoked tuna carpaccio crostini, pasta carbonara with bottarga (cured fish), veal osso bucco and panettone bread pudding. Open 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
14 W. Mifflin St.
For an elegant meal on the Capitol Square, head to this steakhouse known for premium cuts of meat alongside a lengthy high-end wine and spirits list. Open 3:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday.
101 King St.
For a fun and funky meal of shareable snacks and either wood-fired or steel pan pizza, head to Lucille just off the Square. Holiday sweaters are encouraged, as Lucille is once again hosting a “Miracle on King Street” Christmas-themed pop-up with a menu of holiday cocktails. Open 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
2535 University Ave.
Enjoy one of the 14 brews on tap, belly up to the bar for a savory melt sandwich and bring quarters for a few rounds with the pinball machines. Open 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
6625 Century Ave., Middleton
Enjoy an upscale dinner in a homey, restored carriage stop in Middleton. The menu features everything from burgers and fish tacos to ravioli and risotto, plus an intriguing list of beers, wine and cocktails. Open 4:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.
131 E. Mifflin St.
Treat yourself to a shared holiday meal at chef Dan Fox’s supper club meets farm-to-table restaurant just off the Square. Open 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
804 Liberty Blvd., Sun Prairie; 800 W. Broadway, Monona; 1370 Water Wheel Drive, Waunakee
Diners have the option of visiting one of this homey American restaurant’s three locations to dine in or order ahead. There is also a holiday meal pre-order option for a choice of rib-eye or filet mignon with salad, a twice baked potato, grilled mushrooms and onions, and dessert for $55 per person.
A prime rib family meal option is also available, but requires a phone call for details. Pick up for order-ahead meals is Dec. 24 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. All three locations will be open on Christmas Eve for dine in from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Order ahead only
The Vibrant Veg
Inside Kessenich’s, 3226 Progress Road
Vegetarian and gluten-free celebrants can order a holiday meal for two from Vibrant Veg for $75. On the menu: citrus, arugula and pistachio salad; spinach, mushroom and artichoke galette; vegetable and cannellini medley; root vegetable gratin; and a Nutella lava cake with cherry compote and hazelnut praline. Pickups will occur between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23. Delivery is also available. Additionally, 5% of proceeds will be donated to Madison Domestic Abuse Intervention Services.
Eno Vino Waunakee, Eno Vino West and Palette Grill
2800 Sarah Lane, Suite C, Waunakee
601 Junction Road
Inside Hotel Indigo, 901 E Washington Ave.
Order ahead a meal for two ($90) or four ($175) to be picked up at any of these three locations after 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23 or Saturday, Dec. 24. Orders are due by 8 p.m. on Dec. 20. The meal includes braised Madeira pork loin, roasted root vegetables and mashed potatoes, Madeira mushroom gravy, sausage and white bean cassoulet and chocolate turtle cake.