Madison’s restaurant scene is constantly evolving, as mobile entrepreneurs expand into brick and mortar, add locations, revive beloved concepts and follow fast casual trends.
Below are some of the restaurants, bars, grab-and-go cafes and steakhouses that have opened in the last few months around the greater Madison area, including Middleton, Stoughton, Mount Horeb and Spring Green.
Stay tuned for another 15 restaurants coming soon to the area this fall.
Did we miss one? Email me at lchristians@captimes.com and I’ll look into it.
Buck & Honey’s Mt. Horeb — 108 S. Second St., Mt. Horeb
Buck & Honey’s, a Sun Prairie-based micro-chain of big, friendly comfort food restaurants, opened its fourth area location in Mount Horeb on Aug. 15. With a menu featuring pizzas, fish fry, steaks, entree salads and “Spanky’s meatloaf,” the new Buck & Honey’s is located below Martinson Hall in a newly renovated building, once an early 20th-century farm implement store.
The Cardinal Bar — 418 E. Wilson St.
Previous iterations of The Cardinal Bar, an iconic music venue/gay-friendly tavern/progressive hangout in a historic building downtown, did not always have food. But this “3.0” version, open since mid-June, does: late-night winners like chicken wings, kebabs, empanadas and nachos ($1 off during happy hour, Tuesday-Friday). The bar is open until midnight Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday and until bar time Thursday-Saturday, opening by 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Casa Fiesta Mexican Grill — 7005 Tree Lane
The Mexican restaurant, now open in the former KJ’s Curry Bowl location near Memorial High School, is the latest from a father and daughter, Tony and Maria Ornelas, who’ve owned many such restaurants with similar names, according to a Wisconsin State Journal story. Dishes on a sample menu include quesadillas, street tacos, fajitas and a “Fiesta Grande Specialty (for two),” a platter with a tostada, chile relleno, enchilada, tamale and more.
Fratelli’s Trattoria — 5801 Monona Drive, Monona
Pizza, pasta, steaks and chicken parmesan are the focus of family-owned Fratelli’s, open since May in the Monona building that housed Angelo’s for 30 years. Brothers Joaquin and Sergio Lopez named the new restaurant for their bond and also run Country Cafe in Sun Prairie, according to a Cap Times piece by Esty Dinur. Fratelli’s serves its substantial menu from Sunday-Thursday, 3:30-9:30 p.m., and Friday-Saturday, 3:30-10 p.m. Reservations available by phone, (608) 284-7976.
Hank’s — 4102 Monona Drive
A strictly to-go spot with a smushy-faced bulldog mascot, Hank’s gives the folks at the Muskellounge and Sporting Club next door (“the Muskie” for short) an extra reason to stay through dinner. Headed up by chef Sean Pharr (Mint Mark) and Chad Vogel (Mint Mark, Robin Room), Hank’s is open Wednesday-Saturday, 4-9 p.m., and serves a very short menu, dominated by burgers, fries, fish fry, chicken sandwiches and cheese curds. And ice cream shakes, of course.
Holisac’s Taste of Africa — 815 W. Main St., Sun Prairie
According to a State Journal story, last May Nathaniel and Olivia Sackey opened the carryout-only Holisac’s Taste of Africa in a former Glass Nickel Pizza location. The restaurant focuses on fresh juices with ginger, including cucumber, hibiscus and carrot, as well as Ghanaian stews, like banku and okro (made with okra, similar to gumbo) and fufu, made with cassava and plantains. The owners describe their jollof rice with tomato sauce, vegetables and chicken (or egg) as “a complete taste of Africa.”
tasteofafrica.holisacenterprise.com
Just Veggiez — 540 State St.
James Bloodsaw Jr.’s plant-based menu has had a mobile presence in Madison for several years, making him a familiar face at local festivals. Now he has his first brick and mortar location at 540 State St., serving vegan variations on comfort food classes like cheese curds, drumsticks, burgers and more.
Lallande — 1859 Monroe St.
Bloom Bake Shop, Annemarie Maitri’s beloved 13-year-old bakery, opened this new French-style bistro with chef Mark Pavlovich on Aug. 2. Located next door to the Monroe Street Bloom in the former location of Crescendo Espresso Bar, the summer menu includes a salad of dandelion greens, johnny jump-ups (edible flowers) in a lemon Dijon vinaigrette, white fish en papillote (steamed in paper) and strawberry fennel crisp. Reservations recommended; open hours are currently Wednesday-Saturday, 5-9 p.m.
The Mediterranean Joint — 600 Williamson St.
At their new Mediterranean spot in the Gateway Mall strip center, brothers Ender and Bunyamin Erk serve kebabs, shawarma, falafel, hummus and gyros, the last made on a rotisserie in the restaurant. The space that used to be Poke Poke changed over in early August. Opening hours are 10 a.m.-3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday.
Monsoon Siam — 2326 Atwood Ave.
This casual Thai restaurant has moved its curries, noodles and spring rolls just four blocks down the street to the former location of Cafe Brittoli on Atwood Avenue. It reopened Aug. 18.
facebook.com/MonsoonSiamWisconsin
One & Only — 1923 Monroe St.
With steak frites, roasted chicken, chilled oysters and a cheddar-topped pub burger, this new American bistro honors the memory of Brasserie V, which held this location until closing in August 2022. The new restaurant has five owners, among them owners of The Library Cafe and Bar, The Free House Pub, The Flying Hound and Bear & Bottle. Currently the restaurant serves brunch, lunch and dinner and is not accepting reservations. Opening hours are Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-11 p.m., with the kitchen closing at 10 p.m.
Pikkito — 3301 Parmenter St., Middleton
This new chicken-focused restaurant opened next to a Citgo gas station in July, led by the family that brought Madison Inka Heritage and Estacion Inka (which they sold several years ago). Dishes on the opening menu included chicken by the quarter or half with sides — cilantro rice, fried yuca, black beans, sweet plantains — as well as ceviche, lomo saltado (stir-fried beef), pork adobo and a “tropical style” burrito with tomatillo salsa. Pikkito has taken over the former location of the Brazilian cafe Tucuma.
Reunion — 134 W. Jefferson St., Spring Green
The owners of Homecoming, a bustling pizzeria in the historic White School in Spring Green, took over a century-old bank building in the town’s small downtown earlier this summer. Reunion, in the former home of Freddy Valentine’s, is currently open Monday-Thursday from 4:30-9 p.m. and describes itself as fine dining. Sample dinner starters include peel and eat shrimp and tuna crudo, with herby summer carrots and kohlrabi in the “from the garden” section and entrees like whole trout, beef strip loin with oyster mushrooms, and Amish chicken. Many ingredients are sourced from the abundant Driftless region.
St. Charles Station — 2951 Triverton Pike, Fitchburg
Chef Dave Heide’s reinvention of the New Orleans-themed Liliana’s opened in late July, a fine dining sibling of the more casual Ollie’s, which opened in December. A summer sample menu at St. Charles Station included jambalaya with tasso ham, seared scallops with chipotle polenta, an oxtail raviolo with garlic scape pesto and charred broccoli with chili crema, spiced pecans and ponzu. Heide told the Wisconsin State Journal that the menu will change seasonally. Opening hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from 5-9 p.m. with reservations strongly encouraged.
Sultan — 1054 Williamson St.
Sultan Ahmed’s stated intention at his new small plates, no-tipping spot is to “bring the bold flavors of South Asia to the Midwest in the best way possible.” Sultan opened on May 22 in the former Roman Candle on Willy Street, serving brunch, lunch and dinner. Menu highlights include salmon and scallops from the tandoori oven, biryani, braised chicken and beef, as well as naan and roti. Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., try the bun kebab takeout lunch: double-stacked lamb on toasted brioche, served with chopped salad, chutneys, cumin raita and roasted potatoes ($15). Current dinner hours are Sunday-Thursday, 4-10 p.m., Friday-Saturday, 4 p.m.-midnight and weekend brunch, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Touch of Ukraine — 2438 Winnebago St.
Where Union Corners Brewery had been until the 2021, Touch of Ukraine took over this summer, opening in mid-July on the east side. Kateryna “Katya” Temchenko told the Cap Times that traditional Ukrainian dishes comprise 80% of the menu, including varenyky (potato dumplings, like pierogi) and pelmeni (also dumplings), stuffed peppers, chicken Kyiv and myltinsi, crepes filled with Ukrainian farmers cheese. Currently the restaurant is open Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., and Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-midnight.
Umami Ramen & Dumpling Bar — 923 Williamson St.
In late June, Madison Magazine announced the reopening of Madison’s first ramen shop, Umami, which first opened in a converted house on Willy Street in 2011. It has been operating out of its sibling restaurant, Tavernakaya, for three years. Emma Waldinger noted new offerings beyond two new ramen variations, like dan dan noodles, new poke bowls and an Umami Caesar salad. Hours are currently 4:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday, and 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.