Coming this fall, two popular Southeast Asian spots make moves to larger locations, two new grab-and-go bowl-focused cafes will open downtown, a Cajun/Creole market vendor takes her one-woman operation to a brick and mortar spot and a few fine dining restaurateurs try something more casual.
Ahan — 744 Williamson St.
This bustling Southeast Asian spot in The Bur Oak, an east side music venue, has outgrown its tiny kitchen. Jamie Brown-Soukaseume, a semifinalist for Best Emerging Chef in the 2023 James Beard Awards, told the Wisconsin State Journal in August that she and husband/business partner Chuckie Brown-Soukaseume intend to move to the former Eldorado Grill location in the historic Madison Candy Co. building by October. “All the staples like the Lao egg rolls, chèvre wontons, red curry udon and drunken noodles will stay,” according to that story. Follow their progress at @ahanmadison.
Artemis Provisions & Cheese and Taste by Artemis — 213 and 215 E. Main St., Mt. Horeb
Founded during the early pandemic months of 2020, Artemis Provisions & Cheese has built out its meat-centric e-commerce business to the point where a retail counter was the obvious next step. In December, Kingsley and Melissa Gobourne signed a lease on a former dentist office and soda-and-popcorn shop on Mount Horeb’s main drag. Melissa told the Cap Times that they plan to open the retail store by the end of September, with Taste by Artemis coming later. That menu will include “burgers, steaks, brown stew chicken, Jamaican recipes as well,” she said. “We envision casual dining but we do want to have times where it’s a little more fine dining.”
Butterbird — 1134 Regent St.
The team behind The Harvey House, a fine dining restaurant in a renovated train station in downtown Madison, plans to open this chicken-centric spot on Regent Street this fall. Shaina Robbins-Papach, who owns the restaurant with her husband, chef Joe Papach, said an opening date hasn’t yet been set. The focus will be on rotisserie chicken and sides, plus craft cocktails on draft. Follow @butterbirdchicken for updates.
Camp Cantina — 1503 Monroe St.
A Badger in a sombrero is the mascot of this new Mexican American restaurant, coming in early fall to the first floor of the former Hotel RED (now apartments) near Camp Randall. According to the State Journal, Leonel Mendoza is opening the restaurant with his wife, Gabriela (also the chef) and two grown kids. The restaurant is set to open Aug. 22 and will now be a full service restaurant with servers, hosts and bartenders. Follow @camp_cantina for grand opening details.
Comfort Fuel — 439 N Frances St.
One State Street-area bowl restaurant (Salads UP) has closed and another will take its place, opened by a co-founder of Forage Kitchen and Roast Public House. Doug Hamaker told the State Journal in August that chef David Spittel will serve grain bowls, salads, breakfast and popular items from previous restaurants, like a chicken sandwich with hot honey and jalapeño cilantro cream cheese. Hamaker told the Cap Times that his team has had to take the Salads UP space “back to a white box” for the renovation, and estimated an opening date at the end of September or early October. “We’re excited to offer creative breakfast items and protein acai bowls to the campus area,” he said.
Draper Brothers Chop House — 101 N. Hamilton St.
An Italian-style boutique steakhouse is set to open by Labor Day in one of the oldest buildings on the Capitol Square. The longest tenured tenant in this sandstone space on Hamilton was The Blue Marlin, and Draper Brothers owner Jack Sosnowski is a former partner in Rare Steakhouse, The Ivory Room and Buck & Badger. “The building for 70 years was a meat market,” Sosnowski said, which is where he got the Draper Brothers name. Sosnowski is building out the upstairs, which doubles the capacity for his “Italian-style chophouse with Italian sides, a nice large wine list and great craft cocktails.”
Fabiola’s Spaghetti House & Deli — 1301 Regent St.
Sam Brown, owner of Leopold’s Books Bar Caffe, has been working for more than a year to turn what used to be a location of his dad’s pizzeria, Rocky Rococo’s, into an Italian American red sauce joint next to Leopold’s. “Fabiola’s menu draws inspiration from Madison’s bygone supper clubs and our neighborhood’s rich Italian and Jewish heritage,” a recent post read on Instagram. “Our deli, opening soon for lunch service, will serve classic Italian sandwiches, bagels, bialys, traditional Jewish (appetizers), salads and soups every day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dinner service, including pastas, steaks and chops, and old school Italian American classics will begin later this fall.”
Les Delices de Awa
Awa Sibi will expand her West African catering business into her first brick and mortar this coming January, when she takes on a spot in Kennedy Place Apartments formerly occupied by Monsoon Siam. The menu at the new restaurant will mirror her catering menu, which includes a marinated lamb dish from Nigeria (lamb suya), Senegalese fried rice, peanut stew and meat pies. As Sibi prepares the space, find her at Africa Fest and Taste of Madison.
Lola’s Hi/Lo Lounge — 617 N. Sherman Ave.
A team of local restaurateurs — Evan Dannells of Cadre, Tori Gerding of Ancora Cafe and her husband, former FPC Live co-president Matt Gerding — is working to open a ’60s-inspired lounge on the north side. Lola’s, named for a bar proprietor in rural Wisconsin where Tori grew up, will serve global pub food (think skewers and baskets) and aims to be a great place to listen to music.
My Sister’s Kitchen — location TBD
The State Journal reported in early August that Shelly Skinner’s cafe, My Sister’s Kitchen, will close at its Parmenter Street location in Middleton on Aug. 20 and move a few blocks away. According to that piece, Skinner worked at Three Sisters’ Old Town Inn until 2015, then took over the diner with her sister and gave it a new name. Skinner, now the sole owner, told the Cap Times she’d love to confirm the new location by the end of August and reopen by the beginning of the new year following a buildout. Follow facebook.com/mysister.midd for updates.
Primal ’Cue — 836 Grove St., Sun Prairie,
Andrew Bajakian and Brandon Bay have been working steadily to turn their mobile barbecue catering operation into a brick and mortar joint. On Aug. 31, “Primal ’Cue is finally flinging open its doors” and will be serving slow-smoked ribs, brisket and more to Sun Prairie. For details on opening hours, follow facebook.com/PrimalCue.
Rue Bourre — 4692 Cottage Grove Road
A Louisiana native who found herself gumbo-less in Wisconsin, Bekah Nethken-Ulrich launched her Cajun/Creole pop-up at the Northside Farmers Market three years ago. She has since found a brick and mortar location on the east side, takeout-focused and perfect for her one-woman operation. Nethken-Ulrich hopes to be open by the end of August, with a grand opening at the end of September. Meanwhile she’s still at the market with chicory coffee, beignets, voodoo egg rolls and frozen to-go jambalaya and gumbo.
Sake — 6654 Mineral Point Road
The State Journal reported in early August that Ginza Japanese Restaurant has closed and will reopen as “an all-you-can-eat buffet that will include sushi.” It will be operated by serial restaurateur Ting Cai Zhou, who runs three restaurants in Madison (Ragin Cajun Seafood and two Hot Pot 608 locations).
Silk Road — 1920 S. Park St.
Central Asian cuisine comes to South Park Street with this new restaurant from Manuchehr Kholov, a restaurateur from a small village in the Faizabad region of Tajikistan. According to a Cap Times story, “the menu will include chicken, lamb and ground beef adana kebabs, beef and onion-filled Afghan dumplings known as mantu and an Uzbek pulled noodle dish called lagman.” Kholov plans to open by the end of August in the former location of a Madtown Chicken N’ Fish.
Todofresco — 114 E. Main St.
The team behind the downtown pizzeria Lucille (itself a sister restaurant to Merchant and Amara, in Hilldale) will open a fast casual grab-and-go cafe in the Tenney building this fall. Josh Berkson, one of the partners in the project, called it a “health food concept” focused on grain bowls, salads, wraps and cold-pressed juices. Long term, Todofresco could produce its own line of fresh juices and perhaps supply other bars and restaurants downtown. A firm opening date has not been announced, but Berkson estimated mid-September.
instagram.com/todofrescomadison
Turkish Kitchen — 2616 Monroe St.
Earlier this summer, Turkish Kitchen announced its move from South Gammon Road to Monroe Street, in the former location of Tin Fox. The menu focuses on Middle Eastern appetizers (hummus, baba ghanoush), meat kabobs and baklava. According to an October 2022 story in the State Journal, Huseyin Gurhan Cokugurluel opened the restaurant in 2019, closed for roughly a year due to COVID, reopened in January 2021 and closed again for several weeks in the fall of 2022 to expand the kitchen.