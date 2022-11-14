12 Madison spots that will cook for you this Thanksgiving

Restaurants, cafes and more around Madison are offering a variety of options to fit a range of needs this Thanksgiving, whether you want to dine in, carry out or take and bake.
This is by no means an exhaustive list. The days and hours listed were verified at the time of publication, but information is subject to change at the restaurant’s discretion. Double check the schedule of anywhere you plan to order from, be patient and don’t forget to take care of the staff.
In addition to these specials, many grocers like Brennan’s Market are offering pre-made dishes, and many chain restaurants are open on Thanksgiving.
Got a local Thanksgiving special that’s not listed here? Contact the Cap Times at lchristians@captimes.com.
The Statehouse and Augie’s Tavern at The Edgewater Hotel
1001 Wisconsin Place
The Statehouse, the flagship fine dining restaurant at the Edgewater, and the more casual Augie’s Tavern are both taking reservations for brunch from 9 a.m - 11:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Augie’s Tavern will be open from 12:30-10 p.m., serving a bar menu and an a la carte turkey plate, no reservations needed. Thanksgiving Day dine-in lunch and dinner at the lakeside hotel is currently full, though hopeful diners can join a waitlist.
Additionally, customers can order a take-and-bake meal for four to five people featuring a brined and seasoned ready-to-cook turkey, sour cream and chive whipped potatoes, cornbread stuffing, Brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes, three bean salad, rolls and cranberry sauce. Add-ons or a la carte ordering of bread, appetizers and pies is also available. Pick up is from 2- 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
14 W. Mifflin St.
At this elegant steakhouse on Madison’s Capitol Square, the kitchen will prepare a prix fixe meal, available from 3:30-7 p.m. for $85 per person. The special menu features herb-roasted turkey breast and confit turkey legs as the entree.
Start with a sweet potato and arugula salad or squash and apple soup. Sides include red corn cornbread pudding, roasted root vegetables, sweet potato mash and more. Pumpkin cheesecake rounds out the menu. Rare is not planning to serve its regular menu on Thanksgiving, and reservations are required.
514 E. Wilson St.
Find all the comforts of a traditional Thanksgiving buffet at the Essen Haus, Madison’s oldest German-inspired restaurant and banquet hall. Roast turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, yams, vegetables, cranberry sauce and an assortment of pies are on offer, plus a choice of beverage. The buffet costs $29.95 for adults, $14.95 for kids ages 6-10, and is free for children 5 and under. Reservations are required.
Great Dane Pub & Brewing Company
Various locations: 123 E. Doty St. (downtown); 876 Jupiter Drive (east side); 357 Price Place (Hilldale); 2980 Cahill Main (Fitchburg)
All locations of this Madison-based craft brewpub are open on Thanksgiving. The downtown and East Madison locations will serve a plated Thanksgiving meal of roasted white and dark meat turkey, mashed potatoes, herbed stuffing, green beans, gravy made with American Pale Ale, cranberry sauce and a slice of pie for $18.
Fitchburg and Hilldale will have an all-you-can-eat buffet for $30 for adults and $11 for kids 12 and under from noon until 8 p.m., with the last seating at 7 p.m. The buffets will feature a carving station along with sides and desserts. Reservations are recommended.
2433 University Ave.
This cafe, meal pick-up spot and makerspace on the near west side has perfected the craft of take and bake. Order a full meal that will feed six to eight people for $275.
That includes a pasture-raised turkey, sourdough stuffing with apple, chard and sage, as well as a mixed squash/root vegetable gratin. Parmesan mashed potatoes are made with kale, scallions and roasted garlic, and there’s a green bean casserole with oyster mushrooms and caramelized shallots. Complete the meal with gravy, cranberries, rolls, salad and dessert.
Pasture and Plenty has partnered with Ho-Chunk chef and Wild Bearies co-founder Elena Terry and Madison Cheeseboards on a special Native November charcuterie board, designed for a group (four to six people). On it are things like elk cacciatore and bison landjaeger from Driftless Provisions, white corn and pumpkin caramel macarons and blue corn crackers made by Wild Bearies, and Blue Violet cranberry jam.
Wine pairings and individual purchases are available, too. Freshly baked pies and Native November charcuterie board are available for pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Everything else is available for pickup starting Wednesday, Nov. 16.
1 S. Pinckney St.
Still arguably Madison’s highest end restaurant, L’Etoile is offering a meal for five that requires little more than reheating for $300. The package includes turkey roulade, apple and sage stuffing, marshmallow-topped sweet potatoes and a choice of pie. Meals must be pre-ordered and are available for pick up Wednesday, Nov. 23 from 4-7p.m.
804 Liberty Blvd., Sun Prairie
The Sun Prairie location of the homey American restaurant Buck and Honey’s is taking pre-orders for a take-and-bake Thanksgiving meal that can be sized up or down based on the size of your group.
For $25 per person, the restaurant will prepare a full Thanksgiving meal with all the sides. Add on a pie, mac and cheese or a Caesar salad at a la carte prices ($15-$20). Pick up is from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. at the Sun Prairie location only and orders are due by 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21.
1970 Atwood Ave.
Find a fully vegan take-and-bake Thanksgiving option at the fully vegetarian Green Owl Cafe on Madison’s east side. This meal costs $40 per person and comes with enough for one, two or four people.
Meals feature a tofu “turky” loaf, housemade seitan “ham,” mashed potatoes, golden gravy, stuffing, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, and a dessert. There are also a number of a la carte sides available.
Order online (under online specials) by Nov. 19. Pickup is between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and Wednesday, Nov. 23, or between 10 a.m. and noon on Thanksgiving Day.
800 Langdon St.
The culinary staff at the Memorial Union will once again prepare reheatable individual and family meals for the holiday. Students paying with a WisCard pay $12 per plate for a turkey, ham or vegetable plate.
Community members pay $16 for a plate, or can buy a meal for six for $150 that includes a choice of pie alongside massive servings of turkey, green beans, stuffing, mashed potatoes, rolls, cranberry relish and sweet potatoes.
Pickup is in Tripp Commons Wednesday, Nov. 23, from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The university also offers free meals for those experiencing food insecurity on campus. Those wishing to participate in or donate to this program can do so via union.wisc.edu.
167 E. Badger Road
This south side craft brewery will celebrate its fourth annual community Thanksgiving with a free meal, served cafeteria style. They ask that folks planning to attend register for a “ticket.” There is no cost for these, but it helps organizers plan how much food to make.
Delta Beer Lab hopes this event will be a way for those without somewhere else to go find community. Donations are encouraged. All leftovers will be donated to the shelter kitchen at Briarpatch Youth Services. On Thanksgiving Day, the Badger Road taproom will be open from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. with food served from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Several locations: 5507 Monona Drive, Monona; 121 E. Main St., Sun Prairie; 10 N. Livingston St., Ste 101
Salvatore’s does more than pizza, and the kitchen will show off its range this holiday. Pre-order a dinner for four for $150 that includes smoked turkey breast, smoked gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, balsamic Brussels sprout hash with cranberries and bacon, and Stalzy's dinner rolls.
Salvatore’s will also offer a la carte sides and wine, as well as Wollersheim Press House Brandy and Old Fashioned mix. Orders must be received prior to Tuesday, Nov. 15; pickup is between noon and 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Inside Kessenich’s, 3226 Progress Road
Several chefs are collaborating on this vegan Thanksgiving dinner for two ($90). The owners of Level 5 (doughnut makers), The Vibrant Veg, Jardin and Heirloom Bakery and Kitchen present a plant-based Thanksgiving Day meal that includes “cheesy” hashbrown casserole, a vegetable and legume loaf, endive salad, and hickory-glazed Brussels sprouts with pomegranate and roasted pecans. There will also be a roasted lion’s mane mushroom filet, caramelized onion and sage biscuits, and desserts.
Gluten-free options are available. Pickups will occur from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Delivery is also available.