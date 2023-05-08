The second weekend in May just might be the busiest one of the year in Madison, with University of Wisconsin-Madison commencement on Friday and Saturday and Mother’s Day on Sunday.
For those planning to honor mom by treating her to a meal she doesn’t have to cook, time is of the essence to get reservations and solidify plans. Many Madison-area restaurants are already booked up because of all the events, but there are still lots of great places with special plans to honor Mom on May 14.
Do you know of a local special not listed here? Email food editor Lindsay Christians, lchristians@captimes.com.
Old Feed Mill, 114 Cramer St., Mazomanie
The Old Feed Mill serves a traditional and comforting brunch buffet with flair from caramel pecan French toast, Asian-marinated pork tenderloin and mushroom strudel among other items. The buffet includes bread, salad and a dessert station. Cost is $28 for adults, $26 for seniors and $12 for kids.
DoubleTree Madison East, 4402 E. Washington Ave.
With a mixed menu of breakfast and lunch favorites like carved strip loin, bruschetta-topped salmon, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, fresh fruit and more, this buffet should satisfy all kinds of palates, making it a great option for families. The brunch runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is $32 for adults, $28 for seniors, $20 for kids ages 4-13. Children under 3 eat free.
Salvatore’s Tomato Pies, 10 N Livingston St. Ste. 101 and 121 E Main St., Sun Prairie
The folks at one of the area’s favorite pizza restaurants have come up with a special three-course prix fixe menu for kids and adults. Start with a shared antipasti, and adults have four choices for an entree: tuna Niçoise, a crab cake Benedict, breakfast pizza and tiramisu-stuffed French toast. Kids’ options include a classic tomato pie, buttered noodles or chicken tenders, and there’s cannoli for dessert. Children’s menu costs $19.95 for 12 and under. $35.95 per adult.
The Madison Concourse Hotel, 1 W. Dayton St
This elevated brunch buffet in the grand ballroom features carved prime rib, salmon Wellington, croque madame strata, bananas foster French toast, blackened tilapia and lemon ricotta crepes, plus salads, vegetables, charcuterie, bread, desserts and more. Cost is $55 per adult, $45 for seniors, $20 for children ages 4-10 and free for children 3 and under.
Hi Point Steakhouse, 6900 County Road HHH, Ridgeway
Folks on the west side or those willing to go for a short drive should find things a little less busy but still incredibly tasty at this traditional steakhouse. The buffet at Hi Point includes prime rib, beef tips, quiche, biscuits and gravy, almond praline-crusted French toast and smoked salmon, as well as a salad bar, peel and eat shrimp, desserts and more. The buffet runs from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and costs $27.99 for adults, $16.99 for children under 12 and $7.99 for children under 5.
Mariner’s Inn, 5339 Lighthouse Bay Drive
Enjoy a brunch with a view where the Yahara River meets Lake Monona at this classic Madison steakhouse. Mother’s Day plans include bottomless mimosas and a buffet featuring prime rib carved ham, smoked salmon, cocktail shrimp, eggs Benedict, dessert and more. Brunch is served 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the buffet is $37.99 for adults, $17.99 for children ages 9-12 and $11.99 for ages 8 and under.
Breakwater, 6308 Inland Way, Monona
If the weather cooperates, consider boating to lunch along the Yahara River and dining outside at Breakwater. This massive space is especially easy to appreciate this weekend. The buffet will have carving stations with beef tenderloin and porchetta, plus creme brulee French toast and standard buffet selections (smoked salmon, salads, vegetables, fresh fruit, pastries and dessert). A free glass of Champagne for mom is also included. The buffet runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is $39.95 for adults, $16.95 for children ages 6-12 and free for children 5 years and under.
The Bur Oak, 2262 Winnebago St.
Think outside the brunch box and check out the ’90’s and 2000’s rewind drag show and brunch at the Bur Oak. The show is hosted by Bryanna Banx$ and features Falesha Savage, Omega, Anastasia C. Principle and Aryiah Mone Diamond. Tickets cost $12, with food and drinks sold separately from a special menu from Ahan, including pandan waffles, Lao sausage fried rice, congee and nam khai dao (Thai crispy egg salad). Doors open at noon, show at 1 p.m.
Pasture and Plenty, 2433 University Ave.
At press time, there was still room in Pasture and Plenty’s Mother’s Day cheese board class where attendees take home a charcuterie board for four to six people at the end. Tickets cost $90 for the board and $25 for additional people working on the same board.
Beforehand, the restaurant is serving brunch with four entree options and a mimosa bar. There are three seatings at noon, 12:15 p.m. and 12:45 p.m. for $25. And as always, baked goods, cheese boards and more are available for pre-order to be picked up on Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wine and Design, 167 S. Fair Oaks Ave.
If a big meal isn’t mom’s thing, consider the mommy and me mermaid painting class at Wine and Design, a paint-and-sip franchise with a location on Madison’s east side. Two tickets and a goodie bag cost $70, while charcuterie from Tricky Foods and Macarons by Sim will be available for purchase.
Hop Haus Brewery, 2975 Sub Zero Pkwy., Fitchburg
The Fitchburg location of Hop Haus is planning an all-ages drag show with special performances dedicated to mom. Hosted by Miss Gay Wisconsin Bianca Lynn Breeze, the show will feature appearances from Chanelle Rose, Brandonna Dupri LaReese (former Miss Gay United States), Miss Jaide and Kendra Banx$ (Miss Gay WI USofA Classic 2023). Enjoy a custom brunch menu, mimosas, bloody marys and a full bar. Doors open at 11 a.m., show at 12 p.m. Tickets are $10 and should be purchased in advance.