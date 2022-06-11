Several Madison-area restaurants have closed or relocated since March 2022. Among those establishments that closed their doors are new arrivals and long-standing community favorites.
While some cited lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, staffing shortages or rising costs, others are rethinking their format as demand for takeout and fast-casual dining experiences persists.
Grace Coffee Co. (417 State St.)
Grace Coffee Co. abruptly announced its State Street flagship location was closing in early May with a sign on the door. Co-owner Carlos Falcon told the Wisconsin State Journal that the closing “was planned since October” and that all employees from the State Street shop were now working at other locations.
The Seattle-inspired chain burst onto Madison’s coffee scene three years ago. The company opened a State Street storefront in May 2019 and rapidly expanded to five other locations across Madison. Since then, Falcon and co-owner Nikki Bloomer have battled what they called “growing pains,” including controversies surrounding their unauthorized repainting of their State Street brick facade (they painted it black) and a myriad of health code violations at multiple locations.
Also according to the Journal, Grace’s flagship location had the most health code violations of all restaurants and retail food stores inspected by the city-county health department last year. Inspection records showed the now-closed location contained “evidence of pests (fruit flies)” that remained even after re-inspection.
Falcon would not say if he planned to close any of the other Grace locations at 1004 S. Park St., 1216 E. Washington Ave., 1261 Cabela Drive in Sun Prairie, 1824 Parmenter St.in Middleton and 150 W. End Circle in Verona.
Hurts Donuts (2831 Parmenter St., Middleton)
This location of the popular doughnut chain shuttered in April after nearly two years of operation. In a Facebook post announcing the closure, Hurts Donuts said it made the “tough decision” so the owners could “prioritize their health and family.”
Owner Janelle Wilks opened her Middleton franchise in June 2020 after a lengthy battle with breast cancer, which recently resurged after years of remission. In their final goodbye, Hurts called Wilks a “prayer soaked, grace-filled blueprint for how to live and love” whose perseverance they hope “inspires & encourages someone to be their best self.”
Liliana’s Restaurant (2951 Triverton Pike Drive, Fitchburg)
Madison restaurant owner Dave Heide’s flagship establishment, Liliana’s, will permanently close after 15 years of serving Cajun and Creole-inspired dishes, according to an April 28 Wisconsin State Journal report.
Heide, who also runs the Fitchburg food insecurity nonprofit Little John’s, has said he’ll close Liliana’s on June 15 in favor of a post-COVID restaurant model. His decision also symbolizes his changing family.
“My shirt has their dead name on it. My restaurant has their dead name on it,” Heide told Madison Magazine about his first-born child and restaurant namesake who now identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns. “I care much more about them than I give a crap about a brand.”
Heide plans to open two new restaurants in the former Liliana’s space later this year or early next year.
Also according to the State Journal,Ollie’s will offer pizza, burgers and Mediterranean fare in a takeout-focused model. A second spot, St. Charles Station, plans to serve up New Orleans-inspired dishes in a fine dining atmosphere similar to Liliana’s. Both of Heide’s new restaurant concepts will feature seasonal rotating menus based on farm-to-table product availability.
Mirch Masala (449 State St.)
Indian-Nepali restaurant Mirch Masala left its location on State Street in March 2022 and has since reopened on the West Side at 439 Grand Canyon Drive.
Owner Gokul Silwal told the Wisconsin State Journal that Mirch Masala relocated due to “disagreements” with the landlord, Opitz Management. The property management company stated in an email that the business failed to meet an agreement regarding rent back payments and maintenance.
Optiz added that they are “in the process of signing a lease” with a new restaurant, which may open as early as this July.
Monk’s Bar and Grill (1050 N. Edge Trail, Verona)
Co-owners Greg Frankov and Greg Hedrich announced they were closing the Monk’s Bar and Grill Verona location on May 10 after over five years of service due to “unforeseen staffing problems and lingering effects of the pandemic.”
Hedrich and Frankov told the State Journal they were finalizing plans to redevelop the property into a mixed-use building. They plan to install a counter-serve Monk’s location with a drive-thru after its completion. The Cap Times has reached out to former Monk’s employees but it is unclear at this time whether they were notified that the location was slated to be redeveloped.
The Nau-Ti-Gal Waterfront Restaurant (5360 Westport Road)
Nau-Ti-Gal owners Bill and Jack von Rutenberg announced their decision not to re-open their 40-year-old waterfront destination on May 23. “After careful consideration of a number of factors, we have decided to not re-open Nau-Ti-Gal,” read their Facebook post. “Thank you for all your support, and for your friendship.”
The von Rutenberg Family had previously considered selling the Nau-Ti-Gal site to LZ Ventures, a local development company looking to construct a six-story, 70-unit apartment complex along the Yahara River. However, LZ Ventures’ redevelopment plans have been on hold due to public concerns raised at a May 9 Westport Plan Commission meeting, and the von Rutenbergs have yet to officially announce any sale.
All Nau-Ti-Gal gift certificates will be accepted at the von Rutenberg Family’s sister restaurant, The Mariners Inn, which is just a five-minute walk from the Nau-Ti-Gal at 5339 Lighthouse Bay Drive. The owners also said in their farewell Facebook post that they plan to expand outdoor seating and live music scheduling at Mariner’s to accommodate an influx of new customers.
Pasqual’s Cantina (1344 E. Washington Ave.)
The East Washington Avenue location of Pasqual’s Cantina quietly closed down within the last month. No official announcement was made, but both the restaurant and Provision Market housed at the East Washington location have been absent from Pasqual’s Facebook page since its “Margarita and Taco Event” was canceled on May 4.
The location was temporarily closed during the pandemic due to subpar delivery and takeout sales, according to the Wisconsin State Journal, before reopening in 2021. Owner Benjamin Roberts said in an email that an “exciting transition” was in progress at the East Washington location and that more information would be available in July.
Pasqual’s other locations at 6712 Frank Lloyd Wright Ave. in Middleton and 100 Cross Country Road in Verona remain open for business. The Middleton location opened last fall as a replacement for the now-closed Hilldale location, also according to the Wisconsin State Journal.
Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli (511 State St.)
Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli closed its doors on June 7 after expanding to Madison less than a year ago. "The PBJ Deli has decided not to renew our State Street lease and is now closed,” read a sign posted on the door. “We've enjoyed serving you."
The State Street location was owner Mike Hottinger’s first brick-and-mortar operation outside West Allis, where the original Peanut Butter and Jelly Deli opened at 6125 West Greenfield Ave. in 2018. Though no reason for closing was given, the location previously closed for a day in February due to staffing shortages and was closed during the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s spring break.
Roll Play (449 State St., Unit B)
Board game and pan-Asian street food spot Roll Play, which opened in 2019, left its location on State Street at the end of April after the owners decided not to renew their lease. The business relocated in late May to a pop-up unit in Garver Feed Mill at 3241 Garver Green, where it will remain throughout the summer.
In an email, Roll Play said their new location maintains “the same ‘eat and play’ experience from their previous location” as well as “expanded board game library, more community game events, an updated food menu and bubble tea.”
“We look forward to fostering new friendships with the Garver and near East side community this beautiful summer season,” they added.
Roman Candle Pizza (1054 Williamson St.)
Local favorite Roman Candle Pizza shuttered its flagship pizzeria location on May 27 after two years of declining sales following the initial COVID-19 lockdown. Owner Brewer Stouffer told the Wisconsin State Journal last May that sales had declined 30-40% since 2019, leaving the pizzeria in a hole they “just (weren’t) able to climb back out” of.
In a Facebook post from Roman Candle’s last day on Williamson Street, Stouffer also listed “lack of staff” and “rising food prices” as additional factors in his decision to close. He called those issues combined with decreasing sales a “toxic combination.”
“If you do not help your favorite places get to the other side, like RC Willy they will not be there,” Stouffer wrote.
The State Journal reported that Stouffer is negotiating with another restaurant to take over Roman Candle’s building, which he purchased in 2018. The pizzeria’s Williamson Street location is the third to shut down in the past three years, following the closure of the Monroe Street and Fitchburg locations in December 2019. Roman Candle’s last remaining location in Middleton at 1920 Parmenter St. remains open.
Umami Ramen & Dumpling Bar (923 Williamson St.)
Umami Ramen and Dumpling Bar’s location on Williamson Street has been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down indoor dining in March 2020. According to Umami’s Facebook posts, the ramen spot shifted operations in mid-2020 to its sister restaurant, Tavernakaya, located at 27 E. Main St. on the Capitol Square.
Though the original Williamson Street location is still listed as “temporarily closed” on Umami’s website, the restaurant has updated its address on Google to the Tavernakaya location. Owner Mike Ding did not respond to requests for further comment on the status of the Williamson Street restaurant.