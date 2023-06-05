I’m Jack Kelly, politics reporter for the Cap Times, and I’m thrilled to invite Cap Times members to a live taping of Wedge Issues, our politics podcast!
The live taping will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, at Leopold’s Books Bar Caffè. I’ll be joined at this free members-only live event by a special guest: former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. We’ll discuss what he learned from his U.S. Senate run, what he’s hoping to accomplish with his Long Run political action committee and how he's filling his days as president of a Wisconsin voting rights organization. And, of course, he’ll be put through the rigors of the lightning round, a series of rapid-fire questions about beer tastes, favorite music and more.
The event will also feature exclusive content that won’t be able to be seen or heard anywhere else.
Each biweekly episode of Wedge Issues features conversations with the movers and shakers of Wisconsin politics about the people and policies making waves in the Badger State — and, of course, about the state’s best beers and cheeses.
This event is free and open to all Cap Times members. Not a member? No problem. To become a member able to attend the event, give any amount in support of our newsroom. Seats at this event are limited, so become a member now to receive an invitation to RSVP.
Wedge Issues is presented by Leopold’s Books Bar Caffè, and this live event will take place on location at 1301 Regent St. in Madison. Arrive early to browse some books and then sip a delicious cocktail while you watch the conversation. (We make no promises, but there may be an exclusive Wedge Issues cocktail, available only for this event.)