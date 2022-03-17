Three Madison School Board seats will be decided in April, and the Cap Times along with the Simpson Street Free Press brought together the candidates on the ballot for each of the seats in a free, virtual public forum on Tuesday, March 15.
The moderators are Cap Times education reporter Scott Girard and managing editor Taylor Kilgore of the Simpson Street Free Press, which provides journalism and writing training for Dane County students in grades 3 through 12.
Here are the contenders who will be on the April 5 ballot for each seat:
Seat 3: Laura Simkin and Shepherd Janeway, who will appear as Shepherd Joyner on the April 5 ballot
Seat 4: Ali Muldrow, who is the current School Board president
Seat 5: Nichelle Nichols