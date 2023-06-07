Congratulations to The Ready Set for being voted the winner of the 2023 Madison Burger Week!
With a total of 440 votes cast, the race to crown Madison's best burger was close to the very end. Ultimately, The Ready Set Burger, which came in second place in last year’s competition, took the win with 66 votes. Last year’s winner, The Tipsy Cow Burger, earned second place this year with 59 votes, and The Faf Burger, from Licari’s Bar & Grill, narrowly came in third with 58 votes.
Shout out to all of our 2023 participants for the delicious burgers they entered in this fierce competition. We're already looking forward to next year!
Thank you to our partners and sponsors, Madison Media Partners and the Wisconsin Beef Council, for helping make this event possible.