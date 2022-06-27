Brandy vs. whiskey vs. bourbon. Sour vs. sweet. However you order your Old Fashioned, we want to know: Who makes the BEST?
The Cap Times is proud to announce it will host Madison Old Fashioned Week, a citywide celebration to help decide Madison’s best Old Fashioned from Aug. 19-26.
This is a brand new event for the Cap Times. Participating taverns, distilleries, bars and restaurants will either showcase an Old Fashioned from their menu or concoct a new recipe for you to try. We’ll be updating this page with participating locations and you’ll also find a Madison Old Fashioned Week guide inside the Aug. 17 print edition of the Cap Times.
Vote for Madison's Best Old Fashioned
Let's not forget about a key part of the whole thing: the voting. All week long as you’re sipping cocktails you can vote right here on this page for who you think makes Madison’s Best Old Fashioned (stay tuned for the ballot, where you can vote once daily). The winner will be announced on Sept. 7 in both the online and print editions of the Cap Times.
If you are a bar, distillery, restaurant or tavern and would like more information on how to participate, email Mark Meyer at mmeyer@madison.com. For more information on how to sponsor this event, email Carrie Planert at cplanert@madison.com.
#MadisonOldFashionedWeek