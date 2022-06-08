Congratulations to Tipsy Cow for being voted the winner of the 2022 Madison Burger Week!
There were a total of 441 votes, and the results were close. The Tipsy Cow Burger earned 68 votes, followed by The Ready Set Burger from The Ready Set with 41 and The Farmhouse Burger from Oakstone Recreational with 37.
Thank you to our 2022 participants, partners — Madison Media Partners — and sponsors — Wisconsin Beef Council and Potosi Brewery — for helping to make this event possible. With their support, the Cap Times is also proud to announce we have raised $3,000 for the River Food Pantry.
If you have feedback about this event, please email me at cdequaine@captimes.com. Until next year, cheers!