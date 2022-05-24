We. Have. MERCH.
Available only to Cap Times members during our spring membership drive, we have two designs for you to choose from to show off your love for Madison and local journalism.
How do you get one? Become a Cap Times member at the Capitol level or higher by May 31, and you'll get a FREE crewneck designed by our very own design editor Brandon Raygo. We have a limited amount of these, so become a member quickly to get one!
After you become a member at one of those levels, we will email you to get your size (S-2XL) and address (free delivery!).
Please join the community of readers who support local journalism and our newsroom. If you're lucky enough to get a crewneck, wear it around Madison with pride (and tag us in your pictures on social media when you wear it).
The Cap Times spring membership drive runs through May 31. Your support will help us reach our goal of raising $25,000 for our newsroom.