Is Jordan Peele’s new movie a sci-fi horror movie?
Nope.
Is it a modern-day Western?
Nope.
Is it a sly satire about social media and the desire to be famous?
Nope.
Actually, “Nope” is all these things and more, which makes it such a fun movie.
Peele’s third movie after “Get Out” and “Us” takes place on a remote California horse ranch that is being menaced by what looks like a flying saucer.
Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer play the very different siblings who defend the family-owned homestead, while Steven Yeun plays a former ‘90s child star who develops a strange attachment with the UFO. There’s also a killer chimp, a funny megastore employee, and a perfect balance of scares and laughs.
So let’s talk about it!
