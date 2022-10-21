Join us for the next Cooking with the Cap Times on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 6 p.m. featuring Driftless Café chef Mary Kastman.
Kastman will demonstrate how to make butternut squash hummus with mushroom confit and other toppings. (See a preview photo on her Instagram, @mezemary.) Kastman described this dish as “an awesome vegetarian option for Thanksgiving,” and it was on the menu earlier this week at Driftless Café.
A native of Evanston, Illinois, Kastman is a graduate of both the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Madison College’s culinary arts program. She began her culinary career in Madison at Shinji Muramoto’s restaurants, Restaurant Muramoto and 43 North, before moving to Boston in 2011.
There, Kastman said, she “discovered (a) deep love for eastern Mediterranean food and spice while working at Oleana and Sarma restaurants under the guidance of chefs Ana Sortun, Cassie Piuma and Cara Chigazola.”
Eight years later she returned to Wisconsin and in spring of 2019, took on the role of executive chef at Driftless Café in Viroqua. In 2022, she was long-listed for a James Beard Award for Best Chef: Midwest.
Kastman has traveled to northern Spain, Turkey and western Europe. Her food at Driftless Café reflects that, as well as her commitment to sourcing ingredients from some of the 200 organic farms in Vernon County.
A recent menu included a lamb chop from St. Brigid’s Meadows in a roasted red pepper marinade, Meadowlark Organics corn fondue with crispy Brussels sprouts and pickled red cabbage, both from local farms. Driftless puts out local cheeses from Carr Valley, Roelli and Uplands, and brings spice blends like ras al hanout to duck with cherry sauce.
Two ways to watch
To watch Cooking with the Cap Times in person, become a Cap Times member. Already a member? Watch your email for the invitation! Cap Times members who join us in person will enjoy the dish and a glass of wine.
To watch via the free livestream, register here. The recipe will be emailed to all registered attendees about one week in advance. Virtual attendees are encouraged to cook along and ask questions.
Thank you to our official kitchen sponsor, Kessenich’s, for helping make this event series possible, along with our official wine pairing sponsor Leopold’s Books Bar Caffé.