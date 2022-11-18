Join us for the next Cooking with the Cap Times on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 6 p.m. featuring chef Giovanni Novella of Bar Corallini, located on Madison's east side.
Giovanni will demonstrate how to make fresh stuffed pasta.
How to watch
This event is part of our end-of-year membership drive (we are setting out to raise $35K for our newsroom!) and only open to Cap Times members. You can help by giving any amount and becoming a Cap Times member here. Already a member? Watch your email for the invitation. Cap Times members will also get a chance to join us in person, enjoy the dish and a glass of wine.
The recipe will be emailed to all registered attendees about one week in advance. Virtual attendees are encouraged to cook along and ask questions.
Thank you to our official kitchen sponsor, Kessenich’s, for helping make this event series possible, along with our official wine pairing sponsor Leopold’s Books Bar Caffé.
Catch up on past episodes of Cooking with the Cap Times here.