Join us for the next Cooking with the Cap Times on Monday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m., featuring The Harvey House chef Joe Papach. Papach will demonstrate how to make Superior walleye with pumpernickel, savoy cabbage, spaetzle and horseradish sabayon.
How to watch
This is an official Cap Times Idea Fest event. Register for this free, virtual cooking demonstration here. All who register will get the recipe in advance. Virtual attendees are encouraged to cook along and ask questions. Cap Times members get the perk of joining us in-person at Kessenich's. They'll enjoy the dish and a glass of wine.
Thank you to our official kitchen sponsor, Kessenich’s, for helping make this event series possible, along with our official wine pairing sponsor Leopold’s Books Bar Caffé.
About The Harvey House and chef Joe Papach
The Harvey House, the ambitious restaurant Joe Papach and Shaina Robbins Papach opened in a renovated Madison train station last summer, is beautiful, full of vintage touches and original art. Those who like to cook will quickly notice that the attention to detail in the decor is matched by the technique on the plate.
The ingredients, tools and methods at work behind the scenes at The Harvey House are not only beyond what most home cooks typically use, they’re ahead of most every other restaurant in the city. There’s a reason it became a fine dining destination in less than a year.
Joe Papach grew up in Indiana, where he’d help his grandmother prepare classic Mexican dishes. He trained at Johnson & Wales culinary school, and cooked at a series of high-end establishments in Providence, Boston and Chicago before spending several years as sous chef of New York’s Gramercy Tavern.
In Northern California, Papach worked at three-Michelin-star landmarks — Quince, its sister restaurant Cotogna in San Francisco, and Napa’s iconic French Laundry, where he spent six years as sous chef.
At the Harvey House, Papach serves French-inspired classic dishes like chicken cordon bleu and shrimp cocktail, updated with modern touches. Pigs in a blanket, for example, become smoked kielbasa rolled in brioche, with aged cheddar and a whole grain mustard sauce.
For the Harvey House’s take on Wisconsin walleye, Papach’s team trims the top filet of the fish and adds a buttered rye crust. It comes with caramelized cabbage, spaetzle (a quick Eastern European egg noodle) and horseradish sabayon (a creamy sauce made with egg yolks).
The suggested wine pairing, thanks to our sponsor Leopold’s Books Bar Caffè:
This month, the Cooking with the Cap Times wine recommended by Leopold's is a Napa Chardonnay, a region famous for the production of this grape varietal. Leopold’s is especially excited about its Brown Estate bottle, as it is Napa’s first black-owned estate winery.
As an accompaniment to Chef Joe Papach’s walleye dish, the nuttiness of the yeast notes in the wine will pair well with the distinct flavors of pumpernickel, while the classic buttery notes of Chardonnay will match well with the cabbage. The acidity in the finish should refresh the palate, leaving you ready for that next bite of your meal.
Chardonnay is one of the most popular wines globally, produced in a wide array of countries. Stop by Leopold’s on Monday, Sept. 19, for an international Chardonnay tasting. More details at leopoldsmadison.com.