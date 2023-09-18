Former Madison Police Chief David Couper spoke candidly about his tenure as chief as well as systemic racism in policing, and the need for reform, during a town hall-style gathering Sunday at Leopold’s Books Bar Caffè.
Couper was interviewed at the event by former Cap Times news reporter and columnist Rob Zaleski, who recently published a book about Couper’s time as Madison police chief.
Couper’s was the first event of the seventh annual Cap Times Idea Fest, which this week also will include appearances from Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who prosecuted former officer Derek Chauvin for George Floyd’s murder; former PBS news anchor Judy Woodruff; U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders; Martin Luther King Jr. biographer Jonathan Eig; and former January 6 Committee member Adam Kinzinger, among others.
Couper didn’t pull punches as he spoke about the institutional racism of law enforcement, his efforts to diversify Madison’s police force, the pushback he received for policies aimed at reforming the way officers perform their duties, and his surprising decision to resign as chief in 1993 to become an Episcopal priest.
Couper became police chief in 1972 after moving to Madison from Minneapolis and had a reputation as a progressive leader at a time when police forces were becoming militarized. For example, early in his tenure he instituted a policy that required Madison officers to respond to University of Wisconsin student protests in softer gear, without nightsticks and shields.
Couper also instituted a policy that Madison police could not use deadly force other than in instances of self-defense.
He took over the Police Department at a time when Madison was still reeling from violent clashes as UW became an epicenter for anti-Vietnam War demonstrations.
In 1967, police beat and arrested UW students who protested against on-campus recruiting by Dow Chemical Co., which manufactured the napalm used in Vietnam, and in 1970 four students bombed Sterling Hall, killing researcher Robert Fassnacht and injuring three others. The bombing rattled the public in Madison, emboldened critics of antiwar protesters and increased the pressure on police from conservatives to disperse students protesting and restore law and order.
That was the atmosphere in which Couper became police chief. The Madison Police and Fire Commission approved his hire by a narrow 3-2 vote, and then-Mayor Bill Dyke openly opposed Couper’s plans to reform the department from top to bottom.
One of his first acts as chief was to say that UW students would be allowed to gather to demonstrate without being dispersed by police and that officers would no longer show up to demonstrations in riot gear carrying clubs.
“He realized from the very beginning that this wasn’t going to go well,” Zaleski quipped to the Idea Fest audience at Leopold’s.
“Bill Dyke was the mayor then. He wouldn’t meet with me. I thought that was kind of strange,” Couper, now 83, recollected for the audience. “We never did meet. So that was kind of a sign things weren’t going to be easy around here. I was foolish enough to take the job on a 3-2 vote.”
The criticism at times turned personal. When Couper’s 17-year-old daughter was arrested with drugs, Richard Daley, the head of the local police union, wrote to the Wisconsin State Journal and Cap Times saying that if Couper could not control his own daughter, how could he be chief of police?
Couper told a crowded space at Leopold’s that he held his ground through the first few years of staunch opposition from rank-and-file police officers and contentious relationships with several Madison mayors.
The resistance included his efforts to add more diversity to the department. Couper began insisting that recruiting classes include at least 50% women and people of color, an effort that was slow to have an effect.
“It took 21 years, folks, to bring women and racial parity to the department,” Couper told the audience.
In 1993, Couper shocked many when he announced that he would resign to become an Episcopal priest. He said he received a calling to the ministry in an epiphany he had while jogging along Monroe Street.
Couper was a priest from the mid-1990s until recent years when he has focused more on writing about needed police reforms.
But, according to Zaleski’s book “Beyond the Badge: Reflections of an Ex-Cop,” Couper found that some of the same elements of entrenched thinking and polarized politics that plagued the Madison Police Department when he became chief also dominate the world of the pulpit.
“Political party drives your religious (voters) more than your religion does,” Couper said at Idea Fest. “The most important thing in some people’s life is politics over and above everything else.”
Couper learned that lesson the hard way when he became an instructor at UW-Platteville in 2017, teaching criminal justice students about policing. An overwhelming majority of the class signed a petition that said Couper wasn’t fit to teach about policing, though he had been an officer in Minneapolis for six years and a chief of police in Madison for 21 years.
Students asked for his removal as their instructor because he was talking about, among other unwelcome topics, a need to reform the way communities of color are policed. UW-Platteville didn’t renew his contract.
Couper believes that police reform needs to include mass listening sessions with the community at large and that officers should live in the communities they serve.
Most of all, he said, he believes that trust of police in communities of color is at an all-time low.
“The reason I became a cop was because I wanted to be a good police officer and help people, which is the same attitude I had when I joined the Marines,” Couper is quoted as saying in Zaleski’s book. “But looking back now, I realize my job was primarily to make sure poor people and Black people didn’t bother white people.”
"David Couper: Beyond the Badge: Reflections of An Ex-Cop” is available for purchase on Amazon, through Little Creek Press and other online bookstores.
A guide and tickets to Idea Fest 2023 can be found at captimesideafest.com.