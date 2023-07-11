If Wisconsinites have strong opinions about anything (and oh, we do), it's how we take our old fashioneds. Whether you're a bourbon and bitters purist or can't think of anything superior to a classic Wisco — somewhere in Madison, there's a version of this classic cocktail that's perfect for you.
But we have to know — where in the city should you go for the BEST old fashioned? To help answer that question, we're excited to announce that the Cap Times, for the second year in a row, is hosting Madison Old Fashioned Week.
Taking place Aug. 18-25, the citywide celebration to determine Madison's best old fashioned will feature local bars, supper clubs, distilleries and restaurants who will either showcase a drink from their menu or concoct a new recipe for you to try.
Merchant took home the win last year with their aromatic and decadent Crème Brulée Old Fashioned — but it's anyone's game in 2023! We’ll be updating this page with participating locations and you’ll also find a Madison Old Fashioned Week guide inside the Aug. 16 print edition of the Cap Times.
Vote for Madison's Best Old Fashioned
Let's not forget about a key part of the whole thing: the voting. All week long as you’re sipping cocktails you can come to this page to vote for whom you think makes Madison’s best old fashioned. The winner, as determined by your votes, will be announced on Sept. 6 in both the online and print editions of the Cap Times.
If you are with a bar, distillery, restaurant or tavern and would like more information on how to participate, email Scott Dahlhauser at sdahlhauser@madison.com. For more information on how to sponsor this event, email Carrie Planert at cplanert@madison.com.
#MadisonOldFashionedWeek