Congratulations to the 2023 Madison Old Fashioned Week winner — Jordan's Big 10 Pub!
With a total of 408 votes cast, the race to crown Madison's best old fashioned came down to the wire. Ultimately, the "Peachy Keen" New Fashioned took the win with 81 votes, while the Ol' Smokey from Licari’s Bar & Grill came in second with 65 votes and The Albatross Old Fashioned from Good Co. Pioneer Pointe took third with 31.
The winning old fashioned stood out from the 20 other participants with its unique, summer-y take on the Wisconsin standard: House-made peach-infused bourbon, sweet cinnamon syrup, angostura bitters, garnished with a fresh, ripe peach wedge and a cinnamon stick.
Shout out to all of our 2023 participants for the delicious drinks they entered in this fierce competition — and bitter luck next year!
Thank you to our exclusive spirit sponsors for helping make this event possible: Korbel Brandy and Old Forester Bourbon.