The Cap Times has established itself as a leader in presenting high-powered events that educate and entertain the Madison and Dane County markets. We're proud to announce our newest entry: Cap Times Power Breakfast.
This quarterly series, sponsored by UBS, will feature one-on-one, future-focused conversations with Wisconsin’s top CEOs discussing business in our state.
Through its Cap Times Idea Fest and beyond, the Cap Times has learned what it takes to present fast-paced and engaging conversations. This series is targeted for those who run a business (or aspire to), or those interested in understanding how major CEOs think.
It all begins with the first Power Breakfast on Oct. 12 at the Grand Ballroom at The Edgewater Hotel. For each event, doors will open at 7 a.m. with time to enjoy coffee and network. The conversations themselves will run for one hour, starting at 8 a.m.
Tickets are on sale now. Admission is $35 for a single ticket that includes a full breakfast, or $250 for a table of eight. Cap Times members will receive an exclusive discount on their tickets.
Introducing our series moderator
The moderator for these ongoing sessions will be Mark Richardson, president of Unfinished Business Consulting and CEO of GigBlender. Mark has spent the past 10 years helping professionals transition in their careers and organizations attract and acquire talent of color.
Prior to that he was vice president of workforce development at the Urban League Greater Madison. Mark also spent time in the public sector as division administrator for the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and was deputy secretary for the Wisconsin Department of Tourism. In addition, he has a strong background in sales and marketing and holds a bachelor’s degree from Augustana College in Illinois.
Introducing our first Power Breakfast breakfast speaker
We are proud to announce our first speaker Aaron P. Jagdfeld, who has served as president and CEO of Generac Power Systems since September 2008 and as a director since November 2006. Aaron also has served as chairman since February 2016.
Prior to becoming president and CEO, Jagdfeld worked for Generac for 15 years, beginning in the finance department and eventually becoming the CFO. Prior to joining Generac, he worked in the audit practice of the Milwaukee office of Deloitte & Touche. Jagdfeld holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.