Anyone who knows anything about the Cap Times knows we have been strongly identified with politics, as well as social and racial justice, since our founding in 1917.
So it’s no surprise that our sixth annual Cap Times Idea Fest, Sept. 12-17, touches on some aspect of those core topics in half of its two dozen sessions. But we also go big this year with cultural topics and things to do, as well as on matters of health, sports, and issues that affect all of Wisconsin.
In recent weeks we’ve been touting some nationally famous speakers — the legendary journalist Carl Bernstein will appear in person, for example, as will Jamie Raskin, the Democratic congressman from Maryland who is a best-selling author and an eloquent voice on the Jan. 6 committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection.
Since Idea Fest began in 2017, we’ve brought national speakers to Madison for intimate, in-person experiences with skilled moderators in the glorious setting of the Memorial Union on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. This year, in speakers such as Bernstein, Raskin and others, we deliver on that once more.
We can now share the complete lineup of all the separate elements that make up Idea fest 2022, about half in-person and half virtual. We are excited about this hybrid model.
The full program is now on captimesideafest.com, and the print guide will be included Wednesday with our next tabloid weekly.
Here’s an overview of the festival grouped by our themes:
Politics
Beyond Bernstein, who is a national commentator about Trump-era threats to democracy, and Raskin, we will present an in-person session featuring exceptional political journalists discussing the landscape in Wisconsin and beyond. Moderator Dan Balz will be joined by two of his Washington Post colleagues — Annie Linskey and Patrick Marley — and by Jessie Opoien, Capitol Bureau chief for the Cap Times.
We’ll explore threats to democracy in an in-person session with Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and former U.S. attorney and University of Michigan law professor Barbara McQuade. Journalist and author David Maraniss will moderate that session.
Cap Times associate editor John Nichols will interview Raskin and will also talk with U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna, a rising Democratic progressive star. Charles Franklin, who oversees the well-known Marquette Law School Poll, will speak with Opoien and Cap Times statehouse reporter Jack Kelly about his latest findings. (The Khanna and Franklin sessions will be virtual.)
Racial and social justice
Racial equity is central to two of our premier in-person sessions. One, at the Goodman South Campus of Madison College, will explore the wave of recent projects inspired and led by people of color. The session, which will be preceded by a reception with food and beverages, will be moderated by Valentina Ahedo, Madison College’s vice president for the south campus.
Another in-person session features Toluse Olorunnipa and Robert Samuels, the Washington Post reporters who co-wrote the best-selling book “His Name is George Floyd.” They will talk about how Floyd, murdered by Minneapolis police, experienced systemic racism during his life. Maraniss will moderate.
Our virtual lineup includes a session about how immigration has transformed rural Wisconsin with much farm work now done by Latino immigrants. Wisconsin Examiner editor-in-chief Ruth Conniff has a new book on the subject and will moderate a panel including some of the chief sources for her book.
Two other social justice sessions are partnerships. One is a panel about the Jewish experience in Madison and Wisconsin in partnership with Forward Theater, which is presenting a play this month about East Coast Jewish immigrants. Another is “Why Race Matters” and features moderator Angela Fitzgerald and members of the advisory team from a PBS Wisconsin series with that title. (Both of these sessions are virtual.)
Statewide issues
We will also feature virtual session topics that are explicitly statewide in scope. One is an expert panel on whether Wisconsin and the upper Midwest generally are becoming, by comparison, a climate change oasis and what that might mean for us.
A second is on the issue of rural broadband service in Wisconsin. A panel will discuss how developing collaborative approaches to making broadband more available is vital to the state’s future.
A third session will explore the debate about legalizing marijuana for medicinal or recreational use in Wisconsin. Two state senators on opposite sides of the aisle will discuss the possibilities.
Health
We touch on health in four sessions of Idea Fest, plus we are offering a free vaccination clinic as part of our Madison College event. One session is a virtual, how-to discussion with an expert from Epic advising users on how to navigate its omnipresent MyChart patient software in new ways.
A second, which is in-person, features experts from Quartz and UW Health talking about how health care has adapted through the pandemic and how models of care are evolving to meet people where they are.
A third focuses on the fatigue we are all feeling from the pandemic. It will be virtual and feature two UW-Madison experts discussing the balance between public safety and political reality, and how to best communicate with the public.
Another virtual session explores how Wisconsin’s biotech and digital health companies are adapting to changes the pandemic has wrought and why the state is becoming a major biotech and digital health hub.
Sports
Idea Fest has two sessions focusing on women in sports. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Title IX, the landmark federal legislation that accelerated the growth in women’s sports. A superb panel of writers, researchers, athletes and administrators will discuss what comes next.
We will also celebrate the University of Wisconsin’s national volleyball title with a session featuring Badgers coach Kelly Sheffield, player Sydney Hilley, play-by-play announcer Jon Arias and Dennis Punzel, a former Cap Times editor who has written a new book on the title run.
Lifestyle
We will also bring the fun, with a virtual segment of “Cooking with the Cap Times” featuring chef Joe Papach of Harvey House; with an in-person segment of “Cap Times Live” featuring the band Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets; and a workshop on social media trends at Leopold’s Books Bar Caffè. We will also bring Smarter Than You Trivia back to the Memorial Union.
Finally, we created a student-only event featuring a panel of UW experts on coping with inflation. It is titled “It’s more than just pricier pizza.” And yes, free pizza will be served.
In sum
In 2022, the Cap Times is a trusted source of local journalism, progressive opinion and meaningful philanthropy through our Evjue Foundation.
Offering smart and accessible events has become our crucial fourth pillar. We hope you’ll join us.