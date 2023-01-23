Greg Piefer, founder and CEO of SHINE Technologies in Janesville, will be the featured speaker at the second Cap Times Executive Breakfast on Thursday, Feb. 16, at The Edgewater Hotel.
Piefer created and leads a nuclear fusion energy company that produces essential medical isotopes. He holds a Ph.D. in nuclear engineering and has degrees in physics as well as electrical and computer engineering.
His career passion, according to SHINE’s website, is to create technology companies that are able to commercialize advances in science, and, in SHINE’s case, improve health care. SHINE does that in part by producing mass quantities of the isotope molybdenum-99, which is used in millions of medical procedures each year in the United States.
Piefer will be the second speaker in a quarterly series created last year by the Cap Times that features one-on-one conversations with top Wisconsin CEOs.
The first speaker in the series, which is sponsored by UBS, was Aaron Jagdfeld, CEO and president of Generac Power Systems, the nation’s leading provider of consumer emergency generators.
The moderator for the speaker series is Mark Richardson, president of Unfinished Business Consulting and CEO of GigBlender. Richardson has helped professionals transition in their careers and organizations attract and acquire talent of color for the past 10 years.
The Feb. 16 event featuring Piefer will be in the Grand Ballroom at The Edgewater Hotel.
Doors will open at 7 a.m. to allow time for coffee and networking. The conversation itself will run one hour and will start at 8. Tickets are on sale.
Admission is $35 for a single ticket, which includes a full breakfast, or $250 for a table for eight. Cap Times members can get individual discounted tickets for $20.