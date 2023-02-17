Greg Marcus, CEO and president of The Marcus Corporation, will be the featured speaker at the third Cap Times Executive Breakfast on Wednesday, April 12, at The Edgewater Hotel.
In the Madison area, the company is best known for its movie theaters. Point Cinema in Madison and Palace Cinema in Sun Prairie are two of the company’s 84 theaters in 17 states. In addition, the company’s Marcus Hotels and Resorts division either owns or manages 16 hotels and resorts in nine states.
Now based in Milwaukee, the company got its start in 1935 with a single movie theater in Ripon. Greg Marcus is the grandson of company founder Ben Marcus, and Greg became CEO of the company in 2009. Movie fans will recognize him from his many appearances in pre-show ads for the theater chain that run before each screening.
The first two speakers in the Executive Breakfast speaker series, which is sponsored by UBS, were Aaron Jagdfeld of Generac Power Systems and Greg Piefer of SHINE Technologies.
The moderator for the speaker series is Mark Richardson, president of Unfinished Business Consulting and CEO of GigBlender. Richardson has helped professionals transition in their careers and organizations attract and acquire talent of color for the past 10 years.
The April 12 event featuring Marcus will be in the Grand Ballroom at The Edgewater Hotel.
Doors will open at 7 a.m. to allow time for coffee and networking. The conversation itself will run one hour and will start at 8. Tickets are on sale and you can get them here.
Admission is $37 for a single ticket, which includes a full breakfast, or $260 for a table for eight. Cap Times members can get individual discounted tickets for $20.