Mark Skogen, president and CEO of Festival Foods, will be the featured speaker at the next Cap Times Executive Breakfast on Tuesday, August 8, at The Edgewater Hotel.
The Skogen family has been in the grocery business since the 1940s, with the first Festival Foods opening in Onalaska, Wisconsin, in 1990. The company now boasts 40 locations across the state.
Skogen is a third generation grocer, joining the family business full-time in 1992. He became the president and CEO of the company in 2006. In addition to leading Festival Foods, he serves on several boards of directors, including the Green Bay Packers and the Food Marketing Institute.
Previous speakers in the Executive Breakfast speaker series, which is sponsored by UBS and Newcomb Construction, were Aaron Jagdfeld of Generac Power Systems, Greg Piefer of SHINE Technologies and Greg Marcus of The Marcus Corporation.
The moderator for the speaker series is Mark Richardson, president of Unfinished Business Consulting and CEO of GigBlender. Richardson has helped professionals transition in their careers and organizations attract and acquire talent of color for the past 10 years.
The Aug. 8 event featuring Skogen will be in the Grand Ballroom at The Edgewater Hotel, 1001 Wisconsin Place.
Doors will open at 7 a.m. to allow time for coffee and networking. The conversation itself will run one hour and will start at 8. Tickets are on sale and you can get them here.
Admission is $37 for a single ticket, which includes a full breakfast, or $260 for a table for eight. Cap Times members can get individual discounted tickets for $22.