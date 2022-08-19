Brandy vs. whiskey vs. bourbon. Sour vs. sweet. However you order your Old Fashioned, we want to know: Who makes the BEST?
The Cap Times will host Madison Old Fashioned Week, a citywide celebration to help decide Madison’s best Old Fashioned from Aug. 19-26.
This is a new event for the Cap Times. Participating taverns, supper clubs, distilleries, bars and restaurants will either showcase an Old Fashioned from their menu or concoct a new recipe for you to try. We’ll be updating this page with participating locations and you’ll also find a Madison Old Fashioned Week guide inside the Aug. 17 print edition of the Cap Times.
Thank you to our sponsors for helping make this event possible: The Old Fashioned and Korbel Brandy.
Vote for Madison's Best Old Fashioned
Let's not forget about a key part of the whole thing: the voting. All week long as you’re sipping cocktails you can vote right here on this page for who you think makes Madison’s Best Old Fashioned (stay tuned for the ballot, where you can vote once daily). The winner will be announced on Sept. 7 in both the online and print editions of the Cap Times.
Participating Locations
The Old Fashioned | The Classic Old Fashioned: Always hand-muddled with Korbel Brandy. Thank you to The Old Fashioned and Korbel for being the exclusive spirit sponsors of Madison Old Fashioned Week. 23 N Pinckney St #1, Madison, WI 53703.
5th Quarter Bar & Grill | The 5th Quarter Old Fashioned: An Old Fashioned perfectly muddled with a mix of sugar, bitters, fresh fruit, and your favorite liquor of choice. 161 Horizon Dr #110, Verona, WI 53593
Buck & Honey's | The Wisco Old Fashioned: Wollersheim Brandy, dark cherry, orange, and bitters. 804 Liberty Boulevard, Sun Prairie, WI 53590. 800 W Broadway Suite 300, Monona, WI 53713
Delaney's | The Delaney's Famous Old Fashioned: Made with your choice of brandy, bourbon, or whiskey, Delaney’s homemade Old Fashioned Mix, topped with your choice of sweet, sour, or press. Finished off with a juicy orange and a cherry. 449 Grand Canyon Dr, Madison, WI 53719
Dream Lanes Bowling Alley | The Dream Lanes Old Fashioned: A classic Wisconsin old fashioned served with either brandy or whiskey and supplemented with our own special custom mix. 13 Atlas Ct, Madison, WI 53714
Hi Point Steakhouse | The Hi Point Old Fashioned: Bitters, sugar, whiskey or brandy, housemade special mix, and garnish. 6900 Co Rd HHH, Ridgeway, WI 53582
Hook & Fade | The Hook & Fade Old Fashioned: Bulleit Bourbon, Peychaud's Bitters and maple syrup over our signature golf ball ice cube garnished with amarena wild cherries and orange peel. 113 S Hamilton St, Madison, WI 53703
Jordan's Big 10 Pub | The Jordan's Big 10 Old Fashioned: A traditional old fashioned made with Dancing Goat Brandy. 1330 Regent Street, Madison, WI 53715
Leopold's Books Bar Caffè | The Leopold's Sherried Old Fashioned: A take on the classic Old Fashioned using rich, viscous, raisinated Pedro Ximénez sherry in place of sugar. Made with Wild Turkey Rare Breed Bourbon, Lustau PX Sherry, orange, Amarena Cherry and Cherry Bark Vanilla Bitters. 1301 Regent St, Madison, WI 53715
Lodgic Everyday Kitchen | The Traditional Old Fashioned: Hatch Distilling Co. Fellowship Bourbon, housemade orange dreamsicle syrup, Bittercube cherry bark vanilla bitters, Soul Boxer Door County cherries, and orange rind. 2801 Marshall Court, Madison, WI 53705
Merchant | The Merchant Old Fashioned: Dancing Goat Brandy, Burnt Sugar Syrup, vanilla, smoked rosemary, Cherry Bark Vanilla Bitters, and Angostura Bitters. 121 S Pinckney Street, WI 53703
Oakstone Recreational | The Doundrins Old Fashioned: Doundrins Distilling Honey Liqueur and Immature Brandy muddled with a Filthy cherry, orange slice, bitters and simple syrup, finished with club soda and Sierra Mist. 304 Commerce Pkwy, Cottage Grove, WI 53527
Off Broadway Drafthouse | The OBD Old Fashioned: Muddled with an orange slice, bitters, Italian Luxardo cherries, a splash of all natural marasca cherry syrup, served with double-distilled Copper & Kings American Craft Brandy. Mixed in a mason jar and lightly garnished to perfection. A refreshing and eloquent twist on a Wisconsin Classic. 5404 Raywood Rd, Madison, WI 53713
Old Sugar Distillery | Old Sugar Distillery’s Old Fashioned Old Fashioned: Bourbon, raw sugar, and bitters, with orange oil mist and a homemade Door County cocktail cherry. Served over two massive ice cubes for the patient consumer. 931 E Main Street #8, Madison, WI 53703
Osteria Papavero | The Italo-ld Fashioned: Peach-infused Stravecchio Branca Brandy, Italicus Bergamot Orange Aperitivo, Amarena cherry syrup, lemon juice, Angostura bitters, Bittercube orange bitters, and club soda. 128 E Wilson St, Madison, WI 53703
Porta Bella | The Porta Bella Old Fashioned: Choice of brandy or whiskey and made with simple syrup, bitters, and garnished with an orange twist. 425 N Frances St, Madison, WI 53703
Red Rooster | The Ruby Old Fashioned: J. Henry Bourbon, beet simple syrup, black walnut bitters, and soda. 2513 Seiferth Rd, Madison, WI 53716
SCONNIEBAR | The Specialty Old Fashioned: Made the Wisconsin way by muddling an orange and cherry with bitters and sugar. You choose your favorite spirit and finish. 1421 Regent Street, Madison, WI 53711
The Free House Pub | The Barrel Aged Up Fashioned: A traditional take on the Old Fashioned, pre-muddled with Sazerac Rye, Traverse City Cherries, bitters and oranges. Steeped for three days, strained into a barrel, and aged for three weeks. Garnished with an orange peel and a Traverse City Cherry. 1902 Parmenter St, Middleton, WI 53562
The Tasting Room | The TR Whiskey Cocktail: The Tasting Room's take on the oldest of old fashioned cocktails, dating back to the 1868 printing of Jerry Thomas' "Bartenders Guide." Made using a single-barrel bourbon crafted by 45th Parallel Distillery in New Richmond, Wis., Bogart's Bitters, housemade gomme syrup, and proprietary cigar box cedarwood bitters, it is a luxurious and bold rendition of a timeless cocktail recipe. 800 W Broadway #100, Monona WI 53713
Wollersheim Distillery | The Wollersheim Old Fashioned: Muddled Amarena cherry and orange slice with Press House Brandy or Two Mile Bourbon, Wollersheim Old Fashioned Cocktail Syrup, topped with sweet or sour, then garnished with an orange slice and Amarena cherry. 7876 WI-188, Prairie Du Sac, WI 53578
Yahara Bay Distillery | The Yahara Bay Old Fashioned: Yahara Bay Two-Year Bourbon, Demerara sugar syrup, house bitters, a Bada Bing Cherry, and topped with either Sprite or soda.6250 Nesbitt Rd #200, Madison, WI 53719
If you are a bar, distillery, restaurant or tavern and would like more information on how to participate, email Mark Meyer at mmeyer@madison.com. For more information on how to sponsor this event, email Carrie Planert at cplanert@madison.com.
#MadisonOldFashionedWeek