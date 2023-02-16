Two Madison School Board seats will be decided in April, and the Cap Times will bring together the finalists for both of them in a public forum on Tuesday, March 21 at East High School.
The moderators will be Cap Times education reporter Scott Girard and Taylor Kilgore of the Simpson Street Free Press, which provides journalism and writing training for Dane County students in grades 3 through 12.
The candidates on hand will include the two running for Seat 6 — former school district educator Blair Feltham and former Madison City Council candidate Badri Lankella — as well as Seat 7 incumbent Nicki Vander Meulen, who is running unopposed. The current representative for Seat 6, Christina Gomez Schmidt, is not running for reelection.
The general election will take place on April 4.
The forum is free and will run 7-8 p.m. in the auditorium at East High, 2222 E. Washington Ave. We also plan to livestream the discussion on captimes.com and will make more information about that viewing option available soon.
If you would like to suggest a question for the moderators to pose to the candidates, please enter it here.
Hope to see you there!