The bat and the Cap. Has a nice ring, doesn't it?
Join us at Leopold's Books Bar Caffé for an in-person Cap Times Talk! On Tuesday, March 29 from 6-7 p.m., Cap Times movie critic Rob Thomas and social media director Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek will host a discussion of "The Batman." Read Rob's written review of the film here.
The first 25 people will receive this limited edition poster, designed for the event by our very own graphic editor and illustrator Brandon Raygo.
This event is FREE to attend. Event attendees are encouraged to ask questions and participate in the discussion of the film.