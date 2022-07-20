Pete Souza Book Discussion

Graphic courtesy of Mystery to Me

Former White House photographer Pete Souza will join Cap Times photo director Ruthie Hauge to discuss photos from his new book, "The West Wing and Beyond: What I Saw Inside the Presidency," and the stories that accompany them.

The event, presented by Mystery to Me and the Cap Times, will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m., at the Orpheum Theater, 216 State St.

Souza was the chief official White House photographer during Barack Obama's presidency and is the author of several books, including the No. 1 New York Times bestsellers "Obama: An Intimate Portrait" and "Shade: A Tale of Two Presidents."

Tickets for this event are on sale nowCap Times members get 20% off tickets, an exclusive perk, with a discount code sent via email. 