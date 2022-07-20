Former White House photographer Pete Souza will join Cap Times photo director Ruthie Hauge to discuss photos from his new book, "The West Wing and Beyond: What I Saw Inside the Presidency," and the stories that accompany them.
The event, presented by Mystery to Me and the Cap Times, will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m., at the Orpheum Theater, 216 State St.
Souza was the chief official White House photographer during Barack Obama's presidency and is the author of several books, including the No. 1 New York Times bestsellers "Obama: An Intimate Portrait" and "Shade: A Tale of Two Presidents."
Tickets for this event are on sale now. Cap Times members get 20% off tickets, an exclusive perk, with a discount code sent via email.