Cap Times Live returned in April with a Madison Jazz Festival preview and lineup announcement, featuring 9-piece Latin jazz band Rebulú. The Cap Times is proud to be a media partner of this year's Madison Jazz Festival.
The event was held at the Arts + Literature Laboratory, 111 South Livingston St. Cap Times members were invited to join us in-person, and a few even let the music carry them to their feet for some dancing. Watch below.
Thank you to our partners Hinckley Productions, Arts + Literature Laboratory and the Wisconsin Union Theater for helping make this event possible.