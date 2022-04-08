Cap Times Live returns on Wednesday, April 27 with a Madison Jazz Festival preview and lineup announcement, featuring 9-piece Latin jazz band Rebulú.
The event will be held at the Arts + Literature Laboratory, 111 South Livingston St. At 6 p.m., in-person guests can enjoy networking and beverages. Then at 6:30 p.m., this year's Madison Jazz Festival lineup will be announced followed by the Rebulú performance.
There are two ways to watch:
• In-person: This event is only open in-person to Cap Times members. Become one by giving any amount to support our newsroom: membership.captimes.com
• Livestream: Click here to register for the free livestream. Those who register will also be subscribed to our Madison Life newsletter, but can unsubscribe at any time.
Based in Madison, Rebulú is molded like a classic Cuban conjunto with a twist. Their sound is a tight, soulful blend of Cuban, Puerto Rican, and African diaspora grooves topped with powerful lead and harmony vocals. Rebulú's repertoire includes classics as well as originals that bring in elements of pop and rock. Formed in early 2019, the group has created a buzz in the Madison salsa scene.
Thank you to our partners Arts + Literature Laboratory, Wisconsin Union Theater and Hinckley Productions.