One common theme among four panelists in a Cap Times Idea Fest discussion about “Why Race Matters” was isolation, a feeling of invisibility in Wisconsin’s majority-white spaces.
“When I go to Trader Joe's on Monroe Street, I feel like I'm so invisible,” said David Pate, Jr., a panelist and chair of the Social Work Department at the UW-Milwaukee Helen Bader School of Social Welfare.
“I'll be trying to pick a bouquet of flowers, and someone will just go right in front of me and pick some,” he said. “I'm thinking, 'I don't want to say the curse word I was about to say.' There's those experiences that you have, that you start thinking, 'Do they even see I'm right here, doing what I'm doing?'”
Pate joined Jacquelyn Hunt and Solomon Roller on the panel, all of whom are on the advisory board for the PBS Wisconsin series “Why Race Matters.” Moderating the discussion was Angela Fitzgerald, host of the show.
“Why Race Matters” focuses on conversations about issues that impact Black communities in Wisconsin. Season two of the show just dropped, and the latest episode features Gloria Ladson Billings, a professor of 26 years and the first Black woman to become a tenured professor in UW–Madison’s School of Education.
The panel focused on similar topics. During it, Fitzgerald noted that the 2020 census suggests that Black people makeup 12% of the population, though percentages vary depending on location. The four talked about the importance of an advisory board for “Why Race Matters,” saying the Black experience is not monolithic.
Pate moved to Wisconsin for his doctoral studies. He said that being Black in his classes made him feel like he didn’t fit in, and that living in Wisconsin continues to be an isolating experience.
Hunt, founder and CEO of FOSTER of Dane County, said she moved to Madison for a better life and raised her seven kids here. Because of the lack of diversity in Wisconsin, it wasn’t always easy. But though most spaces in Madison are predominantly white, Hunt said she wasn’t afraid to be herself.
“I often found myself being the only person of color or the only Black woman that would speak up and advocate for not only just myself, but for others,” Hunt said.
Roller, a dancer in the local Hitterz Collective, is from Madison, and says growing up in the city was an interesting experience. He is a recent graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, having obtained a scholarship through the First Wave Program. As much as he wanted badly to get out of Wisconsin, he says that being here taught him a lot.
“Me and some of my friends from First Wave that I'm still connected with have talked about how we wouldn't be who we are today had we not gone through that education system,” Roller said. “We had to deal with a lot of the systemic stuff.
“We all had to deal with a lot of personal things … when something happened to one of us, being there for each other, learning how to navigate certain spaces. And being exhausted. So many nights of heart to hearts with the people you care about.
“It was like 'Well, I want the best for all of us,’” Roller added. “But this is just not the ideal situation.”
The panelists said they navigate predominantly white spaces in Madison and throughout Wisconsin by using self-care, choosing peace and finding community in other spaces.
Fitzgerald, Roller, Pate and Hunt hope that Wisconsinites watch “Why Race Matters” and start to have the difficult conversations about race. It is important that people acknowledge and respect difference, because Black people don’t have a choice but to recognize that.
“When I look in the mirror, I know every day, I'm Black,” Pate said. “I recognize that every single day. I know that when I walk out the door, I'm going to be seen as this Black man.
“They're not going to see a PhD. They're not going to see an author or an educator. They’re going to see a Black man. That's going to be whatever they have in their head. So I have to be prepared for that.”
Those who missed the panel can see it now by registering to see free sessions at Idea Fest and choosing "replay" on the festival's digital platform. The panel will also be posted at captimesideafest.com and on the Cap Times' YouTube channel next week.