Amdist a grumpy electorate, margins of error and uncertain voter turnout, polling can identify trends and shifts to somewhat predict the outcomes of the highest-profile races on the ballot in November. But Charles Franklin still wants voters to make their own decisions.
Franklin leads Wisconsin’s best-known political poll, the Marquette Law School Poll. At a Thursday panel at Cap Times Idea Fest, he discussed what motivates the state’s voters with Cap Times Capitol bureau chief Jessie Opoien and state politics reporter Jack Kelly.
With less than two months until election day, both the governor and U.S. Senate races are neck and neck, despite voters’ apparent displeasure with the candidates running, according to the poll released Wednesday.
It’s not particularly surprising that both races are so close, Franklin said. That sets the tone for all candidates’ campaigns ahead of Nov. 8 in how they respond to negative ads and attacks by opponents.
Franklin called it a “race to the bottom,” and that there is a likelihood that the state ends up with unpopular candidates for both Governor and Senator. That’s driven by negative ads, but also by the state of the electorate right now.
“I do think the electorate is in a pretty grumpy mood, and it's true of both parties,” Franklin said. “Both parties are blaming the other party for a variety of bills in the country and so it doesn't necessarily have a partisan component to it.
“It does have a strong element of why we might end up disliking all the candidates.”
Swing status
When it comes to Wisconsin’s infamous swing state status, independent voters are responsible for some of the biggest shifts the state has seen. They’re also less likely to turnout to vote, according to Franklin, so it can be difficult to determine motivators.
It can be helpful for candidates to understand and acknowledge how remote politics can be for some voters.
“Independents come into an election having paid less attention, being much less committed to one side or the other, because they're not partisan,” Franklin said, adding that this segment of independent voters will often pay more attention as the race goes on.
“Most of them are going about their lives. Some of them have a real antipathy for both parties and, in other cases, simply would much prefer to worry about the upcoming game or their lives and their family, rather than be fixated on politics.”
Franklin said people under 30 vote at almost half the rate of people in their 60s and older. That gap narrows a bit in presidential election years and usually widens in midterm years. The big question this year is whether people under 30 decide to vote.
“Education plays a role in that, and then there's partisan enthusiasm that varies from year to year — where Republicans had an advantage in June in our data, but that gap has now completely evaporated in September,” Franklin explained. “The decision overturning Roe v. Wade seems to have energized Democrats.”
Franklin believes there was never a lot of evidence to support that most single-issue voters would desert their party because a particular candidate did not share their position on an issue.
“It's a big ask to vote against your party, even on a salient issue,” Franklin said.
Polling imperfections
While polling is not perfect, it can be an accurate predictor of decisions voters are likely to make in November’s high-stakes elections for governor and U.S. Senate. Franklin wants Wisconsinites to stay informed in other ways, too.
“Looking at the polls for some information is a sensible thing. Something as simple as reading the newspaper is a very sensible thing,” Franklin said. “The decline of local news readership and subscriptions contributes to not knowing as much about what's going on in politics and in the state.”
Franklin wants most for people to express their preferences at their polling places. He aims to inform people about what their neighbors may be thinking, but also hopes polls can open up conversations.
“Not everybody agrees with us on everything we feel passionate about,” Franklin said. “I hope we provide that aspect, to appreciate that if you're in the 60% group, there are still 40% of the people at your table of 10 who don’t agree with you.
“Maybe in some fantasy world that I used to live in, we might have a conversation about what divides us there instead of fighting.”